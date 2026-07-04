Wrong Concretisation And Development Works Weakening Mumbai's Trees, Increasing Risk Of Collapses
Less than a week into the monsoon, several such incidents have already been reported, including the latest tree fall in Chembur.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Mumbai: This is the season of monsoon, and no matter which part of Mumbai you travel through, you are likely to witness a tree toppling ahead of you or beside you—if you're lucky, not onto you or your parked vehicle.
While heavy rain and strong winds are the immediate triggers, environmentalists and experts say that unchecked development and improper beautification projects are weakening tree roots and making them more vulnerable to collapse.
Less than a week into the monsoon, several such incidents have already been reported, including the latest tree fall in Chembur. According to data presented by Mumbai civic standing committee member Zamir Qureshi, nearly 100 incidents of tree falls have been recorded in Mumbai and Thane within the first week of the monsoon season.
The issue of tree collapses has been under legal scrutiny since 2018, when Thane-based environmentalist Rohit Joshi moved the Bombay High Court after repeated incidents of trees falling and fatalities. In his appeal, he has questioned civic authorities over their handling of trees and implementation of conservation measures.
When the High Court ordered an inspection, it was found that nearly 80 per cent of trees in Mumbai are still surrounded by concrete, asphalt, paver blocks, debris and inadequate open soil around their roots.
The findings revealed that in several locations, concrete and asphalt extend right up to the tree trunks, which prevents rainwater from seeping into the soil and restricts the roots' access to oxygen. The data also showed that construction debris and road material were piled around several trees.
Apart from the report, a survey was done of more than 35 roads and locations across seven municipal wards in Mumbai and its suburbs. It examined 832 trees, and of these, 321 trees were found to have insufficient open space around their roots, while civic authorities acknowledged that 471 trees require scientific and time-bound remedial measures.
The report noted that paperwork and claims of compliance are not enough, as it requires the removal of concrete, asphalt, and debris from around tree roots and the maintenance of open soil areas that allow water infiltration and aeration.
Petitioners in the case have alleged collusion between municipal officials and contractors, and said that work exists only on paper and that there is no actual implementation on the ground.
The Bombay High Court has also criticised the claims made by the Mumbai and Thane municipal corporations regarding the removal of concrete around trees. They said that despite court orders and legal provisions, implementation is largely confined to paperwork. The court warned that continued negligence towards tree conservation could leave future generations facing severe environmental and public health consequences.
Why Are Trees Falling?
Experts cite several factors:
- Concrete around roots: Cement and concrete laid up to tree trunks prevent roots from spreading and deprive them of water and oxygen, weakening the tree's foundation.
- Heavy rainfall and loose soil: Continuous rain saturates the soil, making it loose and reducing its grip on tree roots. Rain-soaked branches and leaves also become heavier, increasing the risk of uprooting.
- Lack of scientific pruning: Excessive trimming on one side can disturb a tree's balance, making it vulnerable during strong winds.
- Development and digging: Frequent excavation for pipelines, cables, road repairs and metro projects often damages or cuts supporting roots.
- Pest and termite infestation: Many old trees appear healthy externally but are hollow from within due to termite attacks and collapse during storms.
- Wrong species selection: Several ornamental tree species planted in Mumbai, such as gulmohar and peltophorum, are non-native and have shallow root systems, making them more susceptible to falling during heavy rain and cyclonic conditions.
Following the June 30 tree-fall incident, local residents said they had repeatedly complained to civic authorities about the tree. However, officials often refuse responsibility if a tree is located within a housing society's premises rather than on a municipal road. Petitioners say that such responses amount to an abdication of civic responsibility and that officials rarely face action even after accidents occur.
BMC's claims questioned
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had informed the High Court two years ago that only five per cent of trees in Mumbai still required deconcretisation. However, petitioner Rohit Joshi told the court that recent inspections showed the claim to be misleading, with nearly 80 per cent of trees across seven municipal wards still surrounded by concrete, asphalt, paver blocks and construction debris.
The High Court has sought an explanation from the civic body and directed officials from the gardens and roads departments, along with petitioners and other stakeholders, to participate in ground inspections.
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