ETV Bharat / state

Wrong Concretisation And Development Works Weakening Mumbai's Trees, Increasing Risk Of Collapses

Mumbai: This is the season of monsoon, and no matter which part of Mumbai you travel through, you are likely to witness a tree toppling ahead of you or beside you—if you're lucky, not onto you or your parked vehicle.

While heavy rain and strong winds are the immediate triggers, environmentalists and experts say that unchecked development and improper beautification projects are weakening tree roots and making them more vulnerable to collapse.

Wrong Concretisation and Development Works Weakening Mumbai's Trees, Increasing Risk of Collapses (ETV Bharat)

Less than a week into the monsoon, several such incidents have already been reported, including the latest tree fall in Chembur. According to data presented by Mumbai civic standing committee member Zamir Qureshi, nearly 100 incidents of tree falls have been recorded in Mumbai and Thane within the first week of the monsoon season.

The issue of tree collapses has been under legal scrutiny since 2018, when Thane-based environmentalist Rohit Joshi moved the Bombay High Court after repeated incidents of trees falling and fatalities. In his appeal, he has questioned civic authorities over their handling of trees and implementation of conservation measures.

When the High Court ordered an inspection, it was found that nearly 80 per cent of trees in Mumbai are still surrounded by concrete, asphalt, paver blocks, debris and inadequate open soil around their roots.

The findings revealed that in several locations, concrete and asphalt extend right up to the tree trunks, which prevents rainwater from seeping into the soil and restricts the roots' access to oxygen. The data also showed that construction debris and road material were piled around several trees.

Apart from the report, a survey was done of more than 35 roads and locations across seven municipal wards in Mumbai and its suburbs. It examined 832 trees, and of these, 321 trees were found to have insufficient open space around their roots, while civic authorities acknowledged that 471 trees require scientific and time-bound remedial measures.