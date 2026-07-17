ETV Bharat / state

Wrong Blood Transfusion At Rajasthan Hospital Leaves New Mother On Dialysis

Jodhpur: A case of alleged medical negligence has come to light at Umaid Hospital, the largest maternal and child healthcare institution in Jodhpur division, where a woman was allegedly administered the wrong blood group after childbirth.

The error reportedly affected her kidneys, requiring dialysis after she was shifted to another hospital. She is now stated to be out of danger.

Hospital authorities have constituted an inquiry committee comprising doctors and nursing officials to investigate the incident. The panel is expected to submit its report within three to four days.

According to Hospital Superintendent Dr Mohan Makwana, a doctor has submitted a written report confirming that the woman's condition deteriorated after she received the wrong blood transfusion.

The patient, Dhapu Bhil (24), a resident of Dawra Bawdi village in Jodhpur district, had delivered a baby boy through normal delivery on July 11. She was referred to Umaid Hospital due to anaemia and other complications and admitted to the labour room for treatment.

Hospital officials suspect the mix-up occurred because another woman admitted to the labour room had the same first name, Dhapu, and both women's husbands reportedly shared the same name.