Wrong Blood Transfusion At Rajasthan Hospital Leaves New Mother On Dialysis
Jodhpur's Umaid Hospital formed an inquiry committee after a blood transfusion mix-up allegedly left a new mother's kidneys affected.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Jodhpur: A case of alleged medical negligence has come to light at Umaid Hospital, the largest maternal and child healthcare institution in Jodhpur division, where a woman was allegedly administered the wrong blood group after childbirth.
The error reportedly affected her kidneys, requiring dialysis after she was shifted to another hospital. She is now stated to be out of danger.
Hospital authorities have constituted an inquiry committee comprising doctors and nursing officials to investigate the incident. The panel is expected to submit its report within three to four days.
According to Hospital Superintendent Dr Mohan Makwana, a doctor has submitted a written report confirming that the woman's condition deteriorated after she received the wrong blood transfusion.
The patient, Dhapu Bhil (24), a resident of Dawra Bawdi village in Jodhpur district, had delivered a baby boy through normal delivery on July 11. She was referred to Umaid Hospital due to anaemia and other complications and admitted to the labour room for treatment.
Hospital officials suspect the mix-up occurred because another woman admitted to the labour room had the same first name, Dhapu, and both women's husbands reportedly shared the same name.
According to preliminary findings, the patient was administered O-positive blood on the first day, but was allegedly given B-positive blood the following day due to the identification error.
Soon after the second transfusion, her health reportedly deteriorated and her urine output stopped, raising concerns among doctors. She was referred to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital (MGH) on July 13, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit after her kidneys were affected. Doctors performed dialysis, and her condition is now reported to be stable.
Sources said the labour room gynaecologist informed the hospital superintendent in writing, alleging negligence by nursing staff in verifying the patient's identity before administering the blood. Following the complaint, the hospital constituted the inquiry committee.
Dr B S Jodha, Principal of Dr SN Medical College, said strict action would be taken against those found responsible, once the committee submits its findings.
The incident comes despite previous warnings over patient safety. Earlier, eight women reportedly fell seriously ill after childbirth at a district hospital in Jodhpur, with two requiring treatment at AIIMS after suffering kidney-related complications. Authorities had then issued strict instructions to ensure compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).
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