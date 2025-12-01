ETV Bharat / state

'Wrong And Unfair': Fadnavis After EC Postpones Maharashtra Municipal Polls In Several Areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday questioned the Election Commission's decision to postpone some of the municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra.

"This is unprecedented and has never occurred before. I don't know whose advice the EC has taken. I have studied law and also spoken to a few legal experts who have also said the EC has misinterpreted the law. Tomorrow, anyone can approach the courts and bring a stay on elections," Fadnavis told the media here.

The chief minister argued that cancelling elections at the last moment due to petitions or sub judice matters was an "unjust" action against those who had completed the full nomination process.

On Sunday, citing procedural irregularities and court cases, the Maharashtra State Election Commission suspended and revised the schedule of elections in nearly 22 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishad) and Municipal Panchayats (Nagar Panchayat). Elections in these places will now be held on December 20, and counting of votes on December 21. Elections in all other municipal corporations will be held on December 2, as scheduled.

Among the municipal corporations that will now have elections on December 20 are Baramati and Talegaon in Pune; four municipal councils in Ahilyanagar district: Devlali, Kopargaon, Nevasa and Pathardi; Phaltan and Mahabaleshwar in Satara district; Digras, Pandharkavda, Wani in Yavatmal district; Ghuggus, Gadchandur, Mul in Chandrapur; Balapur in Akola; Anjangaon-Surji in Amaravati; Dharashiv municipal council in Dharashiv; Mangalvedha in Solapur; Badalapur in Thane and Mukhed and Dharmabad municipal panchayats in Nanded district.

Fadnavis questioned the EC's legal basis for the postponement, saying, "I don't know who the Election Commission is consulting. But as far as I know about law, elections cannot be postponed because someone has moved the court."

The chief minister cited the case of Nilanga in Latur district as an example where the entire election process had been completed.

"Someone whose candidature was rejected went to the court," he said, adding, "the candidates who filed their nominations got a complete time for the election process. Cancelling the elections at such a moment because someone has gone to court is completely wrong."