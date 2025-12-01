'Wrong And Unfair': Fadnavis After EC Postpones Maharashtra Municipal Polls In Several Areas
Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said: "I don't know who the EC is consulting...elections cannot be postponed because someone has moved the court."
Published : December 1, 2025 at 3:57 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday questioned the Election Commission's decision to postpone some of the municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra.
"This is unprecedented and has never occurred before. I don't know whose advice the EC has taken. I have studied law and also spoken to a few legal experts who have also said the EC has misinterpreted the law. Tomorrow, anyone can approach the courts and bring a stay on elections," Fadnavis told the media here.
The chief minister argued that cancelling elections at the last moment due to petitions or sub judice matters was an "unjust" action against those who had completed the full nomination process.
On Sunday, citing procedural irregularities and court cases, the Maharashtra State Election Commission suspended and revised the schedule of elections in nearly 22 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishad) and Municipal Panchayats (Nagar Panchayat). Elections in these places will now be held on December 20, and counting of votes on December 21. Elections in all other municipal corporations will be held on December 2, as scheduled.
Among the municipal corporations that will now have elections on December 20 are Baramati and Talegaon in Pune; four municipal councils in Ahilyanagar district: Devlali, Kopargaon, Nevasa and Pathardi; Phaltan and Mahabaleshwar in Satara district; Digras, Pandharkavda, Wani in Yavatmal district; Ghuggus, Gadchandur, Mul in Chandrapur; Balapur in Akola; Anjangaon-Surji in Amaravati; Dharashiv municipal council in Dharashiv; Mangalvedha in Solapur; Badalapur in Thane and Mukhed and Dharmabad municipal panchayats in Nanded district.
Fadnavis questioned the EC's legal basis for the postponement, saying, "I don't know who the Election Commission is consulting. But as far as I know about law, elections cannot be postponed because someone has moved the court."
The chief minister cited the case of Nilanga in Latur district as an example where the entire election process had been completed.
"Someone whose candidature was rejected went to the court," he said, adding, "the candidates who filed their nominations got a complete time for the election process. Cancelling the elections at such a moment because someone has gone to court is completely wrong."
While acknowledging the SEC's independence, Fadnavis maintained his firm stance against the decision. "The Election Commission is an independent institution and has the right to make decisions. But the postponement of the elections is completely wrong," he said.
He said the decision was unfair to the candidates who had completed the poll formalities.
"Their entire work is wasted and they have to do campaigning for 15 more days. We will give a representation to the Election Commission about this," Fadnavis said.
"The Election Commission received many representations about this (against the postponement) yesterday. They had a meeting with the district collectors, but the decision (to postpone some of the polls) was taken. We have to accept this decision, but the decision is wrong," he added.
Fadnavis was confident that Mahayuti--the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP coalition--would sweep the polls. "Our alliance will come to power in 70 to 75 percent of the seats and all three parties in the grand alliance will be elected. These elections are for the workers. They do all the groundwork and expect us to extend support. We are moving with a positive agenda and seeking a positive vote. We are not talking against any party or person," said Fadnavis.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also termed the SEC's decision to postpone the elections as "unfortunate", and said the poll process has never been stopped once the nomination papers are filed and withdrawn, and the campaigning is at the fag end.
"Elections are never stopped once the process begins till it concludes. But this time, it has unfortunately been stopped. I will talk about it once I gather all the information," Shinde told reporters before departing for Paithan for a poll rally.
