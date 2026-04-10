Writ Court Can't Question Unchallenged Revenue Mutations, Says J&K High Court
J&K High Court rules writ court cannot question final revenue mutations not challenged by parties, focusing only on the legality of the specific tribunal.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 10, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has held that a writ court cannot make observations on revenue mutations that were never challenged by the parties and had already attained finality.
The division bench at Jammu said the single judge erred in examining the “mode and manner” of mutation entries that were not the subject matter of the writ petition. In an eight-page judgment, Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal in LPA No. 06/2023 (O&M) in OWP No. 879/2003 set aside the November 23, 2022, order of the writ court and dismissed the original writ petition.
The court, while making its most significant observation, held that the writ court had “not rightly determined the controversy” by commenting on mutation Nos. 104, 106 and 115, even though their validity was never under challenge.
The bench said that once those mutations had not been questioned either by Budha Ram during his lifetime or by his legal heirs later, the writ court was required to confine itself only to the legality of the Special Tribunal’s August 27, 2003 order and the Commissioner of Agrarian Reforms’ September 28, 1996 order.
The appeal was filed by Naresh Kumar (69), Dharampal (74), Satya Paul (70), and Sudershan Kumar (67), all sons of Gouri Shankar; Vimla Devi alias Guddu Devi (55), daughter of Gouri Shankar; and Geeta Devi (50), widow of Sudesh Kumar, all residents of Hiranagar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. They were represented by senior advocate P.N. Raina along with advocate J.A. Hamal.
The respondents included the J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu, along with Pritam Chand, Ashok Kumar and Manohar Lal, sons of the late Budha, residents of Kathua; Dilawar Singh; Sagar Chand; Dwarka Nath; Mangal Dass, sons of Bodh Raj; Anju Bala, wife of Sham Lal of Thangar Mor, Hiranagar; and Geetanjali, wife of Ashok Kumar of Garwal, Vijaypur, Samba. They were represented by senior advocate Rakesh Chargotra with advocate Ashok Singh for respondents 2 to 4 and advocate Mandeep Singh for respondents 4 to 10.
The case arose from a dispute over 17 kanals and 12 marlas of land in village Gopala Chak, Hiranagar, Kathua, originally cultivated by protected tenant Budha Ram. Revenue mutations from 1971 and 1972 recorded the surrender of tenancy and later described him as an unauthorised occupant. In 1986, however, mutation No. 221 declared him a prospective owner under Section 4 of the Agrarian Reforms Act. That mutation was later set aside by the Director of Land Records, and the decision was upheld by the Special Tribunal.
The division bench underlined that since mutation Nos. 104, 106 and 115 had never been challenged; they had attained finality. It said, "In the absence of a challenge to the mutations Nos. 104, 106 and 115, mutation No. 221… could not have been attested."
Allowing the appeal, the court ordered that the pending possession recovery proceedings before the Additional Deputy Commissioner continue “without being influenced by any observation made either by the learned Tribunal or by us".
The bench, however, left the door open for the private respondents, saying dismissal of the writ petition would not prevent them from pursuing remedies against mutation Nos. 104, 106 and 115 in accordance with the law.
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