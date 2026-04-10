ETV Bharat / state

Writ Court Can't Question Unchallenged Revenue Mutations, Says J&K High Court

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has held that a writ court cannot make observations on revenue mutations that were never challenged by the parties and had already attained finality.

The division bench at Jammu said the single judge erred in examining the “mode and manner” of mutation entries that were not the subject matter of the writ petition. In an eight-page judgment, Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal in LPA No. 06/2023 (O&M) in OWP No. 879/2003 set aside the November 23, 2022, order of the writ court and dismissed the original writ petition.

The court, while making its most significant observation, held that the writ court had “not rightly determined the controversy” by commenting on mutation Nos. 104, 106 and 115, even though their validity was never under challenge.

The bench said that once those mutations had not been questioned either by Budha Ram during his lifetime or by his legal heirs later, the writ court was required to confine itself only to the legality of the Special Tribunal’s August 27, 2003 order and the Commissioner of Agrarian Reforms’ September 28, 1996 order.

The appeal was filed by Naresh Kumar (69), Dharampal (74), Satya Paul (70), and Sudershan Kumar (67), all sons of Gouri Shankar; Vimla Devi alias Guddu Devi (55), daughter of Gouri Shankar; and Geeta Devi (50), widow of Sudesh Kumar, all residents of Hiranagar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. They were represented by senior advocate P.N. Raina along with advocate J.A. Hamal.