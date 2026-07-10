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Vinesh Phogat Must Shun Politics And Focus On Wrestling, Says WFI President Sanjay Singh

Rohtak: President of the Wrestling Federation of India, Sanjay Singh, took wrestler Vinesh Phogat to task and said she should be asked how she fought in two weight categories in a single day.

"How can she fight in two weights? You should ask her," he said in a conversation with the media. Sanjay advised Vinesh to focus on wrestling and not politics. He said Vinesh is welcome back to the mat. "She is welcome. Come to the mat. Don't come for politics. She is a player, so she appeared for her trials but she lost and left," Sanjay said.

He said, "If Vinesh had not made politics an arena, she would have remained number one". On the question of insult to the daughter of the country (Vinesh), he said, "What insult? Can a wrestler point a finger at the federation's president and get away with it?"