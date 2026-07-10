Vinesh Phogat Must Shun Politics And Focus On Wrestling, Says WFI President Sanjay Singh
Sanjay said if Vinesh had not made politics an arena, she would have remained number one.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST
Rohtak: President of the Wrestling Federation of India, Sanjay Singh, took wrestler Vinesh Phogat to task and said she should be asked how she fought in two weight categories in a single day.
"How can she fight in two weights? You should ask her," he said in a conversation with the media. Sanjay advised Vinesh to focus on wrestling and not politics. He said Vinesh is welcome back to the mat. "She is welcome. Come to the mat. Don't come for politics. She is a player, so she appeared for her trials but she lost and left," Sanjay said.
He said, "If Vinesh had not made politics an arena, she would have remained number one". On the question of insult to the daughter of the country (Vinesh), he said, "What insult? Can a wrestler point a finger at the federation's president and get away with it?"
Sanjay some major changes have been made in wrestling. "Earlier, older players used to wrestle with younger ones. This was the reason medals were not being won in the senior category. After much deliberation, the Wrestling Federation has removed older players from wrestling, because the presence of older players in wrestling was depleting the stamina of junior players by the time they became seniors," he said.
Sanjay said he now hopes that medals will start coming in the senior category. "The Wrestling Federation is fully prepared for upcoming international competitions. The Federation has appointed two foreign coaches, which is expected to lead to good results in the upcoming competitions," he said.
Sanjay who attended the inauguration of the Under-23 Senior Wrestling Championship at Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak, organized by the Haryana Wrestling Association, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing competition and said, "The Federation has made good arrangements. The players who emerge victorious from this championship will again have trials for the International Under-23 Championship, and those players will go on to play in the international competitions."
Also Read
Delhi HC Gives Two Weeks To WFI To Decide On Show-Cause Notice To Vinesh Phogat