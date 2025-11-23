ETV Bharat / state

'Wounding The Soul Of Punjab': Kejriwal, Harsimrat Oppose Centre's Bill To Take Control Over Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal have strongly opposed a Constitution Amendment bill set to be introduced in Parliament to include Chandigarh under Article 240, empowering the president to make regulations for the Union territory and legislate directly.

The Centre will bring the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, beginning December 1, according to a Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha bulletin. If the bill is passed, Chandigarh could have an independent administrator, similar to having had an independent chief secretary in the past. Chandigarh serves as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

This proposed amendment has sparked political outrage in Punjab, with the ruling AAP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) criticising the BJP-led Centre, accusing the government of attempting to "snatch" Chandigarh from Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal vehemently opposed the Centre's proposed move, calling it a "direct attack" on Punjab's identity and constitutional rights.

"The BJP-led central government's attempt to eliminate Punjab's rights over Chandigarh through constitutional amendment is not part of a simple move, but a direct attack on Punjab's identity and constitutional rights. This mentality of undermining the federal structure and depriving Punjabis of their rights is extremely dangerous," Kejriwal said in an X post on Sunday.

"Punjab, which has always sacrificed for the nation's security, food, water, and humanity, is today being deprived of its own share. This is not just an administrative decision, but akin to wounding the soul of Punjab.

"History bears witness that Punjabis have never bowed before any dictatorship. Punjab will not bow even today. Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and will remain with Punjab," he further said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that with this move, Punjab will lose its rights over Chandigarh. "The Shiromani Akali Dal strongly opposes the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill being brought by the Central Government in this winter session. With this amendment, Chandigarh will be converted into a state, and Punjab will completely lose its right over Chandigarh," she said.