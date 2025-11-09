ETV Bharat / state

Would Be A Big Deal For Congress If It Reaches Even Single-Digit In Bihar, Says Ranchi BJP MLA

Ranchi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ranchi, CP Singh, on Sunday took a dig at several Jharkhand Congress leaders, who are campaigning for the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, claiming it would be a huge achievement for the grand old party if it manages to reach even single digit there.

"If Congress even reaches single digit in Bihar, it would be a big deal for the party," he said.

Addressing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'Nartaki Nandan' and 'Pappu', Singh asked who will respect the Jharkhand Congress leaders in Bihar when they don't even respect the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha. "Nobody respects 'Nartaki Nandan' in Bihar. When people don't respect 'Pappu' will the Jharkhand Congress leaders, who are addressing poll rallies in Bihar get any respect from voters of Bihar?" he asked.

Without naming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the BJP MLA further claimed it doesn't matter whether a brother or a sister campaigns in Bihar.