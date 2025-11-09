Would Be A Big Deal For Congress If It Reaches Even Single-Digit In Bihar, Says Ranchi BJP MLA
Criticising CP Singh's statement, Congress said people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to leaders like him.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 3:55 PM IST
Ranchi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ranchi, CP Singh, on Sunday took a dig at several Jharkhand Congress leaders, who are campaigning for the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, claiming it would be a huge achievement for the grand old party if it manages to reach even single digit there.
"If Congress even reaches single digit in Bihar, it would be a big deal for the party," he said.
Addressing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'Nartaki Nandan' and 'Pappu', Singh asked who will respect the Jharkhand Congress leaders in Bihar when they don't even respect the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha. "Nobody respects 'Nartaki Nandan' in Bihar. When people don't respect 'Pappu' will the Jharkhand Congress leaders, who are addressing poll rallies in Bihar get any respect from voters of Bihar?" he asked.
Without naming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the BJP MLA further claimed it doesn't matter whether a brother or a sister campaigns in Bihar.
"Congress has no chance in Bihar, whether it's the brother or the sister who campaigns there," he said while terming the Gandhi siblings as 'Bunty-Babli'. "I'm not calling them 'Bunty-Babli' but I've seen them being called so in the media," he added.
Singh's statements drew a sharp reaction from the grand old party with state Congress general secretary and media in-charge Rakesh Sinha saying leaders like Singh are a threat to the society and women and they should not be allowed to roam around freely.
"Only MLAs of a party whose Prime Minister talks about guns, mujra, and mangalsutras can say such derogatory things. People have already seen the extent arrogant leaders like him and Manohar Dhakad, who was arrested after being captured on CCTV in a compromising situation with a woman on Delhi-Mumbai expressway, can go. BJP leaders lack morality and integrity," Sinha said.
The Congress leader further said that Singh is mentally unstable and should be admitted to RINPAS for treatment. Bihar's population will give a befitting reply to him and leaders like him, who consistently insult women," he said.
