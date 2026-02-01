ETV Bharat / state

Would Ajit Pawar Seal NCP Merger Without Informing BJP? Asks Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asserted that if the NCP merger discussions had been in their final stages, then the late Ajit Pawar would have shared it with him. Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said that Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in Baramati town of Pune district on January 28, shared everything with him.

Notably, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said his nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar had finalised February 12 to announce the “merger” between the factions and that the process to merge may now face a roadblock due to the latter's death. A video of the January 17 meeting between Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar has also gone viral on social media. Fadnavis, however, on Sunday said he was not aware of Ajit Pawar's talks with his uncle Sharad Pawar and didn't know about the February 12 date.

"Can the merger talks be finalised without our knowledge? We are not aware of the February 12 date being claimed as the date for the formal announcement of the merger," he said. The NCP is an independent party that takes its own decisions, but as a BJP ally, it is expected to consult the party before moving ahead, the CM said. On reports of the BJP opposing the NCP merger, Fadnavis asserted that his party hasn't opposed anyone.

" If Ajit Pawar was working on a merger, would he do so without taking the BJP into confidence? Was he preparing to quit the NDA where he was stable? He shared everything with me," Fadnavis said.