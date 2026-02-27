ETV Bharat / state

Worries And Anxiety Cloud The Reopening Of Schools After Three Months In Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Spring arrived quite early as temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir tumbled below the previous February records. After three months long winter break, the primary and upper primary schools are set to reopen on March 2. But days ahead of the life returning to classes, the air is heavy in school compounds as an unease is running through teaching faculty after the authorities mulled the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), clouding the resumption of classes with worry and tension.

"We should be preparing to welcome students and readying lesson plans right now. But unfortunately, we are caught in uncertainty over the future,” said Arslan Habib, a senior teacher and chief spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Forum. “The imminent threat of termination has caused mental trauma to teachers as they fear disqualification in a single exam could lead to their exit. It would discredit their years of service and bring disrepute to them in society," Habib added.

This followed an order by the Jammu & Kashmir school education department on February 23, designating the nodal agency for holding TET for aspiring and in-service teachers. The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education was following the National Council for Teacher Education guidelines for preparing the syllabus for the examination. The examination was scheduled to be completed within two years following the Supreme Court order.

In September 2025, the apex court made it mandatory for teachers of classes 1 to 8 to clear the TET within two years. The court held that its ruling applies even to those appointed before the TET mandate was introduced in 2011, meaning lakhs of teachers working in lower and primary schools will have to pass the test to keep their jobs across the country.

Failure to comply will result in compulsory retirement with terminal benefits, according to the order. Only those who have less than five years until retirement are exempt from taking the test. But they won’t be eligible for promotions without TET. All fresh aspirants will have TET as a mandatory requirement.

Like elsewhere in the country, it caused flutter in Jammu and Kashmir with teachers, faculty and political opposition seeking its abandonment, forcing the government to tack its direction in the middle.

"When it will be implemented in the entire India, Jammu & Kashmir will be the last place to implement it," said education minister Sakina Itoo. It was learnt that the education department alongside the JKBOSE, worked on their own to designate the nodal agency without taking 'approval' from the concerned minister.

But Peoples' Conference President and legislator Sajad Lone does not take it lightly. He asked the government to come clean on the TET, accusing it of misleading the public by its contradictory stand by issuing the order and later withdrawing it. "Did the government lie yesterday? Or do they have no idea what is being signed?" he quipped.

In Jammu and Kashmir, teachers are the highest workforce with a total of over 77,000 teachers (excluding over 60,000 Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers) teaching over 14 lakh students. But close to 13000 vacancies of teachers are vacant, including 7,985 vacancies in Jammu and 4,992 in Kashmir, reveals official data.