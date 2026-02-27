Worries And Anxiety Cloud The Reopening Of Schools After Three Months In Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Education Minister Sakeena Itoo believes they can approach the Supreme Court to file a review petition after cabinet nod.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Srinagar: Spring arrived quite early as temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir tumbled below the previous February records. After three months long winter break, the primary and upper primary schools are set to reopen on March 2. But days ahead of the life returning to classes, the air is heavy in school compounds as an unease is running through teaching faculty after the authorities mulled the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), clouding the resumption of classes with worry and tension.
"We should be preparing to welcome students and readying lesson plans right now. But unfortunately, we are caught in uncertainty over the future,” said Arslan Habib, a senior teacher and chief spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Forum. “The imminent threat of termination has caused mental trauma to teachers as they fear disqualification in a single exam could lead to their exit. It would discredit their years of service and bring disrepute to them in society," Habib added.
This followed an order by the Jammu & Kashmir school education department on February 23, designating the nodal agency for holding TET for aspiring and in-service teachers. The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education was following the National Council for Teacher Education guidelines for preparing the syllabus for the examination. The examination was scheduled to be completed within two years following the Supreme Court order.
In September 2025, the apex court made it mandatory for teachers of classes 1 to 8 to clear the TET within two years. The court held that its ruling applies even to those appointed before the TET mandate was introduced in 2011, meaning lakhs of teachers working in lower and primary schools will have to pass the test to keep their jobs across the country.
Failure to comply will result in compulsory retirement with terminal benefits, according to the order. Only those who have less than five years until retirement are exempt from taking the test. But they won’t be eligible for promotions without TET. All fresh aspirants will have TET as a mandatory requirement.
Like elsewhere in the country, it caused flutter in Jammu and Kashmir with teachers, faculty and political opposition seeking its abandonment, forcing the government to tack its direction in the middle.
"When it will be implemented in the entire India, Jammu & Kashmir will be the last place to implement it," said education minister Sakina Itoo. It was learnt that the education department alongside the JKBOSE, worked on their own to designate the nodal agency without taking 'approval' from the concerned minister.
But Peoples' Conference President and legislator Sajad Lone does not take it lightly. He asked the government to come clean on the TET, accusing it of misleading the public by its contradictory stand by issuing the order and later withdrawing it. "Did the government lie yesterday? Or do they have no idea what is being signed?" he quipped.
In Jammu and Kashmir, teachers are the highest workforce with a total of over 77,000 teachers (excluding over 60,000 Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers) teaching over 14 lakh students. But close to 13000 vacancies of teachers are vacant, including 7,985 vacancies in Jammu and 4,992 in Kashmir, reveals official data.
But the teachers see the TET is unfairly targeting them as they met the requisite eligibility requirements at the time of their appointment. From a legal standpoint, a teacher, Javed Ahmad, argues that the Right to Education (implemented across India in 2010) was extended to Jammu and Kashmir after the extension of central laws to the union territory following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
Earlier, the recruitment of teachers was governed by the Jammu and Kashmir Education Subordinate Service Recruitment Rules and other state-specific service regulations without mandating TET as an essential qualification for recruiting teachers or Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT).
"Applying a uniform requirement without considering the unique recruitment framework and training initiatives undertaken in Jammu & Kashmir may not fully reflect the factual and administrative position of Union Territory," said President Jammu and Kashmir General Line Teachers Forum Anver Hussain Wani, urging government to examine feasibility of filing a review petition before Supreme Court placing distinct recruitment procedure and training framework followed in the region.
"A well-considered legal approach may help ensure that long-serving teachers are not subjected to unintended hardship." For Habib, who is exempted from TET as he has just five years’ service left now, TET should be meant for career progression instead of showing exit to teachers who fail to qualify the exam.
Like the education department stops teaching faculty of annual increment in case students of secondary and higher secondary show poor performance in the exams, teachers argue that TET can also be used to stop promotion or their salary increment.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the TET-like screening test mimics the compulsory screening test proposed by former Peoples Democratic Party education minister Naeem Akhtar in 2015 for 60,000 Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers. The decision of the screening test was announced after the Jammu & Kashmir High Court directed the School Education Department to scrutinise the degree certificates and carry out a screening test of ReTs who have obtained their degrees through distance mode. It followed the failure of a ReT teacher to write an essay on a cow, and also couldn’t solve a mathematics question of the primary standard.
"We challenged the screening test, and the order was modified later. The educational certificates of ReTs were scrutinised, but the exam was withdrawn later," said Farooq Tantray, chairman of J&K Rehbar-e-Taleem Teachers, suggesting a similar approach for the TET test. "Termination is our concern. It will have serious social consequences, as a person who has reached 50 years can be thrown out."
Itoo agrees with teachers, viewing the exam as a 'humiliation' for forcing them to prove their worth after decades of teaching. "Those who have conducted exams for decades are now being told to sit for exams. It is very humiliating. We are putting the issue in the cabinet and will decide on the future course of action. That can include approaching the Supreme Court to file a writ petition against the decision. Also, we will watch how other states can approach this issue," she told ETV Bharat.
