ETV Bharat / state

Worried Over Unpaid Debt, Couple Dies By Suicide In Telangana's Nizamabad

Hyderabad: A couple allegedly died by suicide over a loan of Rs 90 lakh they had availed for buying a house, at Nizamabad in Telangana.

Police said, the couple had got married in 2014. While the man, aged 35, hailed from Nagampet in Mendora mandal, his wife was from Kotagally in Nizamabad. After the death of his father, the man got the job of an attendant in the electricity department under compassionate appointment policy of the state government, five years back.

He was promoted to the post of Junior Assistant (Bill Collector) six months ago. He worked in the Nizamabad Rural ERO office and lived with his family in Vinayaknagar. The man had bought a house last year by taking loans worth Rs 90 lakh from various sources. He had planned to avail a bank housing loan to repay his lenders.

However, the bank did not sanction the loan and the man had to sell off his house a few days back to repay his lenders. However, he still had some unpaid debt and this led him severe depression. His family members got him treated by a psychiatrist at a hospital but it did not help.

Police said while the husband died by hanging in the bathroom of his rented house on Tuesday afternoon, the wife killed herself by consuming insecticide in another room of the house.