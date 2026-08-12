Worried Over Unpaid Debt, Couple Dies By Suicide In Telangana's Nizamabad
The man had availed a loan of Rs 90 lakh for buying a house which he had to sell. He still had some unpaid debt.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: A couple allegedly died by suicide over a loan of Rs 90 lakh they had availed for buying a house, at Nizamabad in Telangana.
Police said, the couple had got married in 2014. While the man, aged 35, hailed from Nagampet in Mendora mandal, his wife was from Kotagally in Nizamabad. After the death of his father, the man got the job of an attendant in the electricity department under compassionate appointment policy of the state government, five years back.
He was promoted to the post of Junior Assistant (Bill Collector) six months ago. He worked in the Nizamabad Rural ERO office and lived with his family in Vinayaknagar. The man had bought a house last year by taking loans worth Rs 90 lakh from various sources. He had planned to avail a bank housing loan to repay his lenders.
However, the bank did not sanction the loan and the man had to sell off his house a few days back to repay his lenders. However, he still had some unpaid debt and this led him severe depression. His family members got him treated by a psychiatrist at a hospital but it did not help.
Police said while the husband died by hanging in the bathroom of his rented house on Tuesday afternoon, the wife killed herself by consuming insecticide in another room of the house.
The woman's mother, who lives in Nizamabad, said she spoke to her on the phone at 10:30 am on Tuesday. "When my daughter did not speak properly and said that she had sent the children to someone else's house, suspicion arose. After an hour and a half, my husband and relatives went to check on my daughter's house. When she did not open the door for a long time, they became suspicious and went inside through the window", she said.
The mother said her husband saw her son-in-law hanging in one room while her daughter lay on the flood in another room of the house. The couple was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. The couple is survived by two sons-aged nine and seven. The bodies were shifted to GGH in Nizamabad for postmortem, said police.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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