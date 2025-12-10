ETV Bharat / state

World's Longest Airborne Sentence By 3,000 Drones At Telangana Rising Global Summit Enters Guinness

Hyderabad: The concluding session of the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit was witness to history unfolding as the world's longest airborne sentence was created by the formation of 3,000 drones, setting a new Guinness World Record. Previously, the record was held by Abu Dhabi with the display of 2,131 drones.

The array of drones formed what is claimed to be the world's longest airborne sentence: 'Telangana is Rising. Come Join the Rise'. A breathtaking spectacle lit up the sky, showcasing the state's Vision 2047. The drone show was held at Bharat Future City on Tuesday night, soon after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled the document at the glittering event.

Earlier, a robot was the centre of attraction as it handed over the Vision 2047 document to Reddy. The document was released in the presence of former RBI governor Duvvuri Subba Rao, former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramaniam, NITI Aayog VC Suman Bery, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, Telugu actor K Chiranjeevi and others.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair virtually addressed the event. "The growth of Telangana from its formation in 2014 to a landmark day like today is itself a powerful promise to the future. From its early struggles, the state has reimagined itself as a powerhouse of technology, agriculture, and inclusive growth. In many ways, Telangana has become a model for other parts of the world," he said.