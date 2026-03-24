ETV Bharat / state

World Tuberculosis Day 2026: AI Helps Detect TB Early In 11,000 Vulnerable Villages Of Rajasthan

Jaipur: On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day on March 24, Rajasthan has ramped up its efforts to tackle tuberculosis by deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve early detection and treatment. The state’s Medical and Health Department has identified nearly 11,000 high-risk villages using AI-based analysis. The initiative aims to ensure early diagnosis, timely treatment and reduction in disease transmission, particularly in rural and last mile villages.

To strengthen detection, the state has deployed 29 AI-enabled machines for TB screening. In addition, portable hand-held X-ray devices are being used to conduct tests in remote villages where access to healthcare facilities remains limited. These machines can quickly analyse lung images and flag potential TB cases, enabling faster medical intervention.

Public Health Director Dr. Ravi Prakash Sharma said AI is emerging as an effective tool in identifying TB cases. “AI has become an accurate tool for TB detection,” he stated.

Rajasthan continues to face a heavy TB burden, with around 1.6 lakh new cases reported every year. Officials say this scale poses a major challenge, making early identification critical to controlling the disease.