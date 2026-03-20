ETV Bharat / state

World Sparrow Day: Nalanda Man Brings Back Morning Chirp; Success Story Reaches Foreign Shores

Soon others joining in the initiative, constructing artificial nests and setting those outside their homes and arranging food and water for the birds.

The beginning was humble, but the aspirations were grand. He started by placing food and water outside his home, constructing artificial nests. Then he went from one village to another, raising public awareness on sparrow conservation.

In 2010, when environmentalist Rajiv Ranjan Pandey found only eight to 10 sparrows in the vicinity of his house, he realised the alarming decline in sparrow populations and the urgent need to protect it. With a resolve to restore the chirping sound, Pandey launched 'Mission Sparrow'.

Nalanda: With cheerful chirps of sparrows becoming a rare thing, an environmentalist in Tetrawan village in Bihar's Nalanda launched a unique initiative over two decades ago to bring back this small yet ecologically vital bird, paving a path for the world to follow.

His story is not of a single day but a decade-long journey, combining patience, dedication, and a deep love for nature. Finally, the day came when the chirping once again echoed through the once-silent courtyards. By 2020, the sparrow population around his home had soared past 400, while the count across the entire village exceeded 2,000. Today, the mornings in Tetrawan are once again vibrant with chirps, every rooftop, courtyard and tree bustling with life.

Villagers prepare nests for the sparrows (ETV Bharat)

"The bond between humans and sparrows dates back thousands of years. But we altered our own world to such an extent that their habitat, food sources, and very existence have been jeopardised," Pandey said.

The story of Tetrawan has now transcended geographical boundaries. From Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Bhutan to Indonesia, the resonance of this model is being felt far and wide. Recently, a team from Indonesia visited this village to study and understand this unique experiment, a testament to the fact that even a small village can provide direction to the world.

At present, 'Mission Sparrow' is no longer merely a campaign but has evolved into a larger movement with people across 21 states joining in this cause, reaching out to help preserve nature. The most remarkable feature of this initiative is that it has not remained confined solely to sparrows. The return of Myna, Sunbird, Koel, Kingfisher, Owl, and various other rare birds has proven that the nature possesses the remarkable ability to heal and restore itself.

Apart from sparrows, various kinds of birds are seen in the village (ETV Bharat)

According to ornithologist Arjun Singh, the decline in sparrow populations is attributable to a shortage of nesting sites, a scarcity of insects and grains for sustenance, and the lethal impact of chemical pesticides. Furthermore, beyond the effects of rapid urbanisation, the radiation emitted by mobile towers and mobile phones is also adversely affecting their reproductive capabilities, he said.

The World Sparrow Day is celebrated on March 20 to raise public awareness regarding the critical need for the conservation of these small birds. Emerging from Nalanda, this story is not merely about the return of a bird, but a tale of mending the fractured bond between humans and nature.