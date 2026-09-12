ETV Bharat / state

World's Shortest Woman Jyoti Amge Visits Karnataka's Belagavi City Corporation Office

Belagavi: Jyoti Amge, a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra, and the world's shortest recorded woman, made a surprise visit to the Belagavi City Corporation office on Thursday leaving officials and corporation members astonished.

The 32-year-old stands 2 feet 0.7 inches tall and weighs 5 kg. She holds a Guinness World Record for being the shortest woman in the world. The people of Belagavi had the rare opportunity to see Jyoti in person someone they had previously only seen on television and reality shows.

Jyoti, who had arrived in Belagavi for the inauguration of a private showroom, also visited the City Corporation office, drawing everyone's attention. She met with Corporation Commissioner M Karthik and Mayor Preeti Kamakar and conversed with them for a while. Corporation officials, staff, and citizens gazed in amazement at her, noting her height of just 2 feet 0.7 inches.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Preeti Kamakar said they used to watch Jyoti only on TV reality shows while expressing delight over meeting her in person.