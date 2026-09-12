World's Shortest Woman Jyoti Amge Visits Karnataka's Belagavi City Corporation Office
Mayor Preeti Kamakar said that Jyoti's physical stature may be short, but that very attribute had earned her global recognition.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Belagavi: Jyoti Amge, a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra, and the world's shortest recorded woman, made a surprise visit to the Belagavi City Corporation office on Thursday leaving officials and corporation members astonished.
The 32-year-old stands 2 feet 0.7 inches tall and weighs 5 kg. She holds a Guinness World Record for being the shortest woman in the world. The people of Belagavi had the rare opportunity to see Jyoti in person someone they had previously only seen on television and reality shows.
Jyoti, who had arrived in Belagavi for the inauguration of a private showroom, also visited the City Corporation office, drawing everyone's attention. She met with Corporation Commissioner M Karthik and Mayor Preeti Kamakar and conversed with them for a while. Corporation officials, staff, and citizens gazed in amazement at her, noting her height of just 2 feet 0.7 inches.
Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Preeti Kamakar said they used to watch Jyoti only on TV reality shows while expressing delight over meeting her in person.
“Jyoti's physical stature may be only two feet. But, that very attribute is what has earned her global recognition today. Her achievement, which has secured a place in the Guinness World Records, is highly commendable,'' Kamakar said.
As for Jyoti, who was on her first visit to the city of Belagavi, exploring the beautiful city and meeting its warm, friendly people was a wonderful opportunity for her.
“Although I came here to inaugurate a showroom, I also wished to visit the Belagavi City Corporation. Everyone at the Corporation interacted with me so affectionately and took photos with me. I truly loved the warmth and friendliness of the people of Belagavi," Jyoti said.
Jyoti was born on December 16, 1993, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Standing just 2 feet 0.7 inches tall (approximately 62.8 cm), she has overcome numerous physical and social challenges to gain global recognition today. Her life story serves as a source of inspiration for millions of people around the world.
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