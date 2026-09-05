ETV Bharat / state

World Samosa Day: Jabalpur Explores Samosa As A Rs 20,000-Crore Business Opportunity

Samosas that have been prepared at an outelt in Jabalpur ( Etv Bharat )

Jabalpur: The humble samosa, a staple of Indian snacking, may have travelled to India from Iran and Central Asia centuries ago, but it has now become embedded in Indian food culture - and a potentially lucrative business opportunity. On World Samosa Day on September 5, the Jabalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) is organising a special event to discuss the snack's history, cultural influence, exports and potential as a startup business.

The chamber will hold discussions on the business potential of samosas, including startups, exports and opportunities in the food-processing sector.

A Samosa shop in Jabalpur (ETV Bharat)

JCCI president Prem Dubey said over Rs 100 crore worth of samosas are exported to European countries from Jabalpur alone. "Jabalpur’s samosa business is not only about a product sold at ordinary hotels. It can become a major avenue for business and employment," Dubey said.

Historical accounts suggest that the samosa reached India from Central Asia and the Middle East around the 10th century. The 14th-century traveller and scholar Ibn Battuta, who visited India in 1333 and served in the court of Muhammad bin Tughlaq, named a dish called samūsak in his travel account Rihla. The dish is considered similar to the modern-day samosa.

However, the samosa of that era was quite different from the popular Indian version. It was filled with meat rather than potatoes and was therefore not a vegetarian snack. Similar dishes have also been mentioned in accounts associated with Amir Khusrau and the Ain-i-Akbari.