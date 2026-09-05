World Samosa Day: Jabalpur Explores Samosa As A Rs 20,000-Crore Business Opportunity
The chamber will hold discussions on the business potential of samosas, including startups, exports and opportunities in the food-processing sector.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Jabalpur: The humble samosa, a staple of Indian snacking, may have travelled to India from Iran and Central Asia centuries ago, but it has now become embedded in Indian food culture - and a potentially lucrative business opportunity. On World Samosa Day on September 5, the Jabalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) is organising a special event to discuss the snack's history, cultural influence, exports and potential as a startup business.
The chamber will hold discussions on the business potential of samosas, including startups, exports and opportunities in the food-processing sector.
JCCI president Prem Dubey said over Rs 100 crore worth of samosas are exported to European countries from Jabalpur alone. "Jabalpur’s samosa business is not only about a product sold at ordinary hotels. It can become a major avenue for business and employment," Dubey said.
Historical accounts suggest that the samosa reached India from Central Asia and the Middle East around the 10th century. The 14th-century traveller and scholar Ibn Battuta, who visited India in 1333 and served in the court of Muhammad bin Tughlaq, named a dish called samūsak in his travel account Rihla. The dish is considered similar to the modern-day samosa.
However, the samosa of that era was quite different from the popular Indian version. It was filled with meat rather than potatoes and was therefore not a vegetarian snack. Similar dishes have also been mentioned in accounts associated with Amir Khusrau and the Ain-i-Akbari.
The Indian version is predominantly vegetarian, with spiced potato filling being the most popular variety. According to Prem Dubey, around 4.5 crore samosas are estimated to be sold in Jabalpur every year, generating an annual business of approximately Rs 60–70 crore.
Dubey said the samosa business in India is estimated to be worth over Rs 20,000 crore. "According to 2025 figures, people around the world consume samosas worth around $7 billion. Given the way the market is growing, it could cross $11 billion by 2034," he claimed.
He cited the example of Bangad, a Jabalpur-based company that supplies samosas and parathas worth over Rs 100 crore to European markets. The company operates pea-processing plants in Jabalpur and exports its processed food products to Europe through a cold-chain network.
Dubey said several Indian companies are already offering different varieties of samosas through franchise-based business models. He cited the example of a South Indian company that reportedly recorded business worth around Rs 250 crore last year.
According to Dubey, samosa-making can provide an accessible employment opportunity for unemployed people because the business can be started from home with relatively low investment.
The event will bring together people to discuss different business models and possibilities around the snack. For many small vendors in Jabalpur, the samosa is already a source of livelihood.
Ashish Chaurasia, who runs a snack stall near Ranital Chowk, said samosas account for the highest demand among the items he sells. "We sell several types of snacks, but samosas are the most popular. I studied only up to Class 10, but I still earn a decent income from the samosa business,” Chaurasia said.
There are hundreds of similar small samosa outlets across Jabalpur. Jabalpur also offers a wide range of samosas, with flavours varying according to the spices and cooking methods used by different vendors.
Some shops sell Jain samosas without onion and garlic, while others specialise in extremely spicy versions popular among local food lovers. Prices range from Rs 5 to Rs 50 depending on the variety and size.
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