World Record For 'Largest Display Of Posters' Set In Pune

Pune: A world record in the category of the "largest display of posters" has been set in Pune, an adjudicator of Guinness World Records confirmed on Saturday. "India has now surpassed the US to claim the record for the longest display of posters", said Guinness World Records adjudicator Swapnil Dangrikar.

The record was achieved at a book festival organised at Fergusson College with the display of 1,678 posters featuring tribal words, surpassing the previous record of 1,365 posters set in the US in February 2025, organisers said. The certificate mentions that the world record for the largest display of posters was achieved by Pune Book Festival, Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University and RISE Foundation at Pune on December 12.

Organisers said the record is a tribute to tribal leader and freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whose life and work are being highlighted through a special pavilion at the festival. The Pune Book Festival, organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), is being held from December 13 to 21.