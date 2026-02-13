Nagpur Professor Keeps The Sound Of Radio Alive In The Digital Age
Professor Dr. Ajay Dinkarrao Kulkarni has devoted his life for radios and is keeping its legacy alive in the modern era.
Nagpur: In a world of podcasts, streaming platforms, and Artificial Intelligence-driven entertainment, the familiar crackle of radio is fast disappearing from everyday life. Yet inside a modest home in Nagpur, the sound of the past is being carefully preserved. On World Radio Day, Professor Dr. Ajay Dinkarrao Kulkarni is keeping the legacy of radio alive, one vintage set at a time, determined to ensure that the medium which once connected millions is not lost to the digital age.
On the occasion of World Radio Day, ETV Bharat visited the home of Professor Kulkarni, who has spent three decades collecting vintage radios and preserving their legacy for future generations. Before television and the internet transformed entertainment, radio was more than just a device, it was a member of the family. It connected households to music, news, and the wider world. Morning routines once began with radio bulletins and songs, while major national events were conveyed to citizens through their broadcasts.
Today, with entertainment available at the click of a button, radios have largely disappeared from homes, often ending up in scrap shops or storage spaces. For Dr. Kulkarni, witnessing this decline was difficult. "I could not bear to see these radios being discarded," he says. "So I decided to collect and preserve them wherever I found them," he added.
Since the 1990s, he has gathered over 56 radios manufactured by different companies, many dating back to the 1970s. Each piece in his collection reflects a different chapter in the history of broadcasting in India.
Building a living archive
Dr. Kulkarni’s fascination with radio is deeply personal. His day still begins and ends with the sound of radio broadcasts. Whenever he comes across an old or rare model, he is willing to buy and restore it. His goal is to build a collection of at least 100 radios and organise an exhibition to introduce younger audiences to the medium that once united millions. His wife, Aparna, actively supports his efforts.
"All my radios are medium-wave sets," he explains. "Radio should become a people's movement again. In today's divided world, it has the power to connect humanity and provide emotional stability to future generations."
Radio’s golden era
There was a time when owning a radio was a matter of prestige. Families gathered around it to listen to songs and news. In many communities, those who owned a radio were considered affluent. Portable radios slung over shoulders symbolised status, and in some cases, radios were even demanded as part of wedding dowries. That golden era may have passed, but its cultural imprint remains strong.
From invention to global recognition
Radio’s journey began in 1895, eventually becoming a commercial medium by the 1920s. It gained widespread popularity in the mid-20th century and became a primary source of information and entertainment worldwide. The first radio broadcast at the United Nations took place on 13 February 1945 — a date now commemorated globally as World Radio Day.
In India, radio broadcasting began in the 1920s. The first official service started in Mumbai on 23 July 1927. Over time, the network expanded under government control and was eventually named All India Radio (AIR). Today, it operates in 23 languages with over 400 stations, making it one of the largest radio broadcasting networks in the world. Dr. Kulkarni notes that in earlier decades, households even paid a government tax for owning a radio, a sign of how valued the device once.
