ETV Bharat / state

Nagpur Professor Keeps The Sound Of Radio Alive In The Digital Age

Nagpur: In a world of podcasts, streaming platforms, and Artificial Intelligence-driven entertainment, the familiar crackle of radio is fast disappearing from everyday life. Yet inside a modest home in Nagpur, the sound of the past is being carefully preserved. On World Radio Day, Professor Dr. Ajay Dinkarrao Kulkarni is keeping the legacy of radio alive, one vintage set at a time, determined to ensure that the medium which once connected millions is not lost to the digital age.

On the occasion of World Radio Day, ETV Bharat visited the home of Professor Kulkarni, who has spent three decades collecting vintage radios and preserving their legacy for future generations. Before television and the internet transformed entertainment, radio was more than just a device, it was a member of the family. It connected households to music, news, and the wider world. Morning routines once began with radio bulletins and songs, while major national events were conveyed to citizens through their broadcasts.

Dr. Ajay Dinkarrao Kulkarni and his wife with vintage radios (ETV Bharat)

Today, with entertainment available at the click of a button, radios have largely disappeared from homes, often ending up in scrap shops or storage spaces. For Dr. Kulkarni, witnessing this decline was difficult. "I could not bear to see these radios being discarded," he says. "So I decided to collect and preserve them wherever I found them," he added.

Since the 1990s, he has gathered over 56 radios manufactured by different companies, many dating back to the 1970s. Each piece in his collection reflects a different chapter in the history of broadcasting in India.

Building a living archive