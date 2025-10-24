ETV Bharat / state

World Polio Day: Dr Harsh Vardhan Explains How Polio Eradication Campaign Started In India

By Rahul Chauhan

New Delhi: World Polio Day is celebrated on October 24 every year. On this day, people are made aware of polio and encouraged to contribute towards making the Pulse Polio campaign successful. India’s fight against polio began in Delhi, setting the stage for a successful national campaign.

The father of this polio-free campaign in Delhi and the country was former Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. On World Polio Day, ETV Bharat spoke to Dr Harsh Vardhan about the entire campaign.

The former minister said there was a time when India was called the hub of polio. But today, the same India has become an inspiration for the world because we made history by winning this seemingly impossible battle.

He said that when he was appointed Health Minister in the Delhi government in December 1993, he met doctors from the Indian Academy of Paediatrics. After talking to them, he felt that, just as smallpox had been eradicated worldwide, including in India, polio could also be eliminated.

He added that this dream was born in my mind on December 20, 1993, when I met doctors at Maulana Azad Medical College regarding this. He then spoke to representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Vardhan said, "I got all the papers from the countries where the polio eradication campaign was conducted. I also spoke to the scientists who developed the polio vaccine. After studying all these things, I concluded that if large countries could run a polio campaign, and a big country like Brazil could start one, then why not in India? After this, I prepared to start it in Delhi."

Polio Eradication Campaign Began on October 2, 1994, In Delhi

Dr Harsh Vardhan said he formed a core group of four people, started working, and then 400 institutions were associated with it. Several institutions, including the WHO, UNICEF, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), were involved in the campaign.

On October 2, 1994, around 12 lakh children were given the polio vaccine simultaneously across Delhi. After this, the second dose of the vaccine was given on December 4 that year.

After this campaign was successfully launched in Delhi, Vardhan turned to other states.

Subsequently, he met the health ministers of all the states to start this campaign. Some hurdles were encountered when starting this campaign, so he first motivated the BJP-ruled states to launch it in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and other states.

For this, Lal Krishna Advani also made efforts, and after this campaign successfully started in four states, the Government of India launched the Polio-Free India campaign across the country in 1995. At that time, Antulay Sahab was the Health Minister in the central government.