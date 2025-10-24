World Polio Day: Dr Harsh Vardhan Explains How Polio Eradication Campaign Started In India
Dr Harsh Vardhan said the polio campaign idea emerged in 1993, and within 20 years, India became polio-free.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 7:55 PM IST
By Rahul Chauhan
New Delhi: World Polio Day is celebrated on October 24 every year. On this day, people are made aware of polio and encouraged to contribute towards making the Pulse Polio campaign successful. India’s fight against polio began in Delhi, setting the stage for a successful national campaign.
The father of this polio-free campaign in Delhi and the country was former Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. On World Polio Day, ETV Bharat spoke to Dr Harsh Vardhan about the entire campaign.
The former minister said there was a time when India was called the hub of polio. But today, the same India has become an inspiration for the world because we made history by winning this seemingly impossible battle.
He said that when he was appointed Health Minister in the Delhi government in December 1993, he met doctors from the Indian Academy of Paediatrics. After talking to them, he felt that, just as smallpox had been eradicated worldwide, including in India, polio could also be eliminated.
He added that this dream was born in my mind on December 20, 1993, when I met doctors at Maulana Azad Medical College regarding this. He then spoke to representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Vardhan said, "I got all the papers from the countries where the polio eradication campaign was conducted. I also spoke to the scientists who developed the polio vaccine. After studying all these things, I concluded that if large countries could run a polio campaign, and a big country like Brazil could start one, then why not in India? After this, I prepared to start it in Delhi."
Polio Eradication Campaign Began on October 2, 1994, In Delhi
Dr Harsh Vardhan said he formed a core group of four people, started working, and then 400 institutions were associated with it. Several institutions, including the WHO, UNICEF, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), were involved in the campaign.
On October 2, 1994, around 12 lakh children were given the polio vaccine simultaneously across Delhi. After this, the second dose of the vaccine was given on December 4 that year.
After this campaign was successfully launched in Delhi, Vardhan turned to other states.
Subsequently, he met the health ministers of all the states to start this campaign. Some hurdles were encountered when starting this campaign, so he first motivated the BJP-ruled states to launch it in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and other states.
For this, Lal Krishna Advani also made efforts, and after this campaign successfully started in four states, the Government of India launched the Polio-Free India campaign across the country in 1995. At that time, Antulay Sahab was the Health Minister in the central government.
'60% Polio Cases In The World Were In India'
Dr Harsh Vardhan said that around 60 per cent of the children in the world who suffered from polio were in India in 1993. He added that 10 per cent of them were in Delhi.
In Delhi, especially the Jamana Paar area or East Delhi, where Vardhan was himself an MLA, the highest number of children fell prey to polio. Everyone in the country contributed to the polio eradication campaign. Especially, parents contributed by making their children take polio drops on the same day.
He said that when Nelson Mandela was released from prison, he also started the ‘Kick Polio Out of Africa’ campaign in Africa. In this way, Africa also became polio-free.
"All the countries of the world have become polio-free. Only Pakistan and Afghanistan are not yet polio-free. It is our misfortune that both are our neighbouring countries. We also need to be cautious and alert to them," Vardhan added.
India Became Polio-Free In 2014
The former minister added that the last case of polio in India was reported in Howrah, West Bengal, on January 13, 2011. Since then, no case of polio has been reported in the country.
According to the WHO, a country is considered free from a disease only when no cases are reported for 3 consecutive years. Following this rule, in 2014, the WHO declared India polio-free.
Vardhan added, "It was my good fortune that when India was declared polio-free, Dr Supamit, the chairperson of the committee overseeing the South-East Asia region for WHO, presented me with the certificate for this. By that time, I had become the Union Health Minister."
Vardhan said that the WHO entrusted him with the responsibility of running the polio-free campaign across all countries in the South-East Asia region. Work was done in all countries, and they became polio-free. He said that he also visited the WHO headquarters in Geneva several times for this campaign. He said that during the COVID-19 period in 2020, he was made the Executive Chairman of WHO.
Only 52 Polio Cases Found In The World In 2025
Vardhan added that polio was once considered an unbeatable disease. That was the time when every year, lakhs of children around the world became permanently disabled.
When the global polio eradication initiative began in 1988, more than 3,50,000 cases were reported worldwide each year. Today, the situation has changed dramatically, with only 312 cases in 2024 and 52 so far in 2025, reflecting remarkable progress for humanity.
