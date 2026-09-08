ETV Bharat / state

World Literacy Day 2026: 'Individuals Need To Adapt To Changing Scale And Definition Of Literacy'

New Delhi: The scale and definition of literacy have changed in the present times. Financial literacy, digital literacy, political literacy, physical literacy and environmental literacy are the needs of the day. Apart from mental and physical awareness, environmental understanding and consumer literacy are also essential components of today's literacy. Individuals must be able to understand every aspect of life and make informed decisions. This was stated by Professor Rajesh of Delhi University, who is also Director in-charge of Indian Adult Education Association (IAEA), in a chat with ETV Bharat on the occasion of World Literacy Day, observed on September 8. This year, the theme of the day is ‘People, Planet and Prosperity’.

Professor Rajesh pointed out, “A large number of government services and financial benefits are now available through portals and mobile apps. Previously, many services were available directly through cash or traditional means, but now require online applications and digital processes. Digital and financial literacy have become crucial.”

Talking about the theme, he said that it is very broad, encompassing every aspect of people, as well as the environment and prosperity. “People means issues related to people, Planet means our environment, land, water, and natural resources, and Prosperity means prosperity. If we look at the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for 2030, we have goals ranging from quality education to lifelong learning. Therefore, this year's theme is extremely important for the world,” he said.

He feels that environmental education should be made a part of the curriculum and pointed out that increasing urbanization is leading to constant cutting down of trees and putting increasing pressure on natural resources. “We must maintain a balance between water, land, and forests. It is essential to instill environmental responsibility in children from an early age. Every person should plant at least one tree and understand the responsibility of its maintenance. Today, digital technology allows activities like tree planting and conservation to be recorded and monitored. Therefore, environmental awareness should be made a compulsory part of education from school to college,” Professor Rajesh said.

Stating that employment and literacy are deeply intertwined, he said that literacy is the first step towards employment and only if a person is educated and aware of his rights and available opportunities, will he be able to better understand employment-related issues.

“Today, emphasis is also being placed on critical life skills. The ability to speak, write and express one's views effectively are essential for every individual. Regardless of class, community, or gender, lifelong learning begins with literacy. Education not only prepares individuals for employment but also empowers them to make life's decisions,” he said.