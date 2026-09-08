World Literacy Day 2026: 'Individuals Need To Adapt To Changing Scale And Definition Of Literacy'
Apart from mental and physical awareness, environmental understanding and consumer literacy are also essential components of today's literacy, says Professor Rajesh of Delhi University
Published : September 8, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The scale and definition of literacy have changed in the present times. Financial literacy, digital literacy, political literacy, physical literacy and environmental literacy are the needs of the day. Apart from mental and physical awareness, environmental understanding and consumer literacy are also essential components of today's literacy. Individuals must be able to understand every aspect of life and make informed decisions. This was stated by Professor Rajesh of Delhi University, who is also Director in-charge of Indian Adult Education Association (IAEA), in a chat with ETV Bharat on the occasion of World Literacy Day, observed on September 8. This year, the theme of the day is ‘People, Planet and Prosperity’.
Professor Rajesh pointed out, “A large number of government services and financial benefits are now available through portals and mobile apps. Previously, many services were available directly through cash or traditional means, but now require online applications and digital processes. Digital and financial literacy have become crucial.”
Talking about the theme, he said that it is very broad, encompassing every aspect of people, as well as the environment and prosperity. “People means issues related to people, Planet means our environment, land, water, and natural resources, and Prosperity means prosperity. If we look at the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for 2030, we have goals ranging from quality education to lifelong learning. Therefore, this year's theme is extremely important for the world,” he said.
He feels that environmental education should be made a part of the curriculum and pointed out that increasing urbanization is leading to constant cutting down of trees and putting increasing pressure on natural resources. “We must maintain a balance between water, land, and forests. It is essential to instill environmental responsibility in children from an early age. Every person should plant at least one tree and understand the responsibility of its maintenance. Today, digital technology allows activities like tree planting and conservation to be recorded and monitored. Therefore, environmental awareness should be made a compulsory part of education from school to college,” Professor Rajesh said.
Stating that employment and literacy are deeply intertwined, he said that literacy is the first step towards employment and only if a person is educated and aware of his rights and available opportunities, will he be able to better understand employment-related issues.
“Today, emphasis is also being placed on critical life skills. The ability to speak, write and express one's views effectively are essential for every individual. Regardless of class, community, or gender, lifelong learning begins with literacy. Education not only prepares individuals for employment but also empowers them to make life's decisions,” he said.
Calling for integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into daily lives, he pointed out that every segment of society needs to develop an understanding of AI that will remain an essential part of lives and employment in the years to come. “Therefore, it's crucial to integrate education, skills, and AI. Young people must develop the ability not only to use AI but also to use it responsibly and wisely,” Professor Rajesh said.
Responding to a query on the role of women literacy, he said, “Women constitute nearly half of society and are the core of the family. We say, ‘If women are literate, the family is literate; if families are literate, the society is literate’. Women must be connected to employment and skills training along with education. When women are educated and skilled, they will be able to play a more effective role in the family, society and the economy.”
Dwelling upon the need to enhance practical skills amongt the youth, Professor Rajesh underlined that it is essential to incorporate practical and employment-related skills into education along with subject-based knowledge. He also advocated intergenerational learning and said that experience of senior citizens should be combined with the knowledge of the younger generation. This can promote employment and social participation along with education.
He further stated that the young people should connect their lives with education and skills. “Simply obtaining a degree is not enough; it is also essential to continuously develop their skills in accordance with changing technology and employment needs. Additionally, youth and teachers should strive to reach those sections of society that are still deprived of literacy and skill opportunities. If youth and teachers work together to connect such people with education and skills, the purpose of literacy can be further expanded,” he said.
Calling literacy a fundamental human right of every individual, he elaborated that it opens the way to access education, knowledge, skills and other rights. It strengthens values of equality, non-discrimination, the rule of law, justice, diversity and tolerance while playing an essential role in building a peaceful society.
According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), despite progress, the global literacy situation remains far from satisfactory. In 2024, at least 73.9 crore youth and adults lacked basic literacy skills across the world and nearly four in ten children failed to achieve minimum reading proficiency. In 2023, 27.2 crore children and adolescents were out of school.
Also Read
Jammu And Kashmir Achieves Near-Perfect Score In National Adult Literacy Test; Education Minister Declares UT As 'Fully Literate'
Election Commission Aims To Reach Out To 10 Lakh Students Through Electoral Literacy Clubs By Year End