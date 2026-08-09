ETV Bharat / state

World Lion Day: Gujarat Govt To Create 100-Hectare Enclosure For Big Cats Involved In Human Attacks

Gandhinagar: Ahead of the World Lion Day 2026, Forest Department of the Gujarat government has decided to keep lions involved in human attacks in a specially designated enclosure spreading across 100 hectares of land at the Ambardi Safari Park.

Dr Jaipal Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force said that lions involved in human attacks will be kept in a suitable environment by fencing a designated area at Ambardi Safari Park. Necessary instructions have been issued for this work, and the required work has been initiated, he said.

The Safari Park is a reserved forest area of the Gir Protected Area located in Dhari of Amreli district. The move, which comes ahead of the World Lion Day 2026 observed on August 10 every year, is part of the scientific relocation undertaken by the Forest Department from time to time to reduce human-wildlife conflict, provide safe habitats for animals, maintain ecological balance and ensure the long-term conservation of species.

There are generally several reasons behind the relocation of wild animals. Relocation is carried out for the treatment of injured or sick animals, population management and providing suitable habitat to the animals. In the case of lions and leopards, they often stray into farms or residential areas, and are therefore captured and released into safe sanctuary or forest areas. In the case of crocodiles, when they are found near human settlements around lakes or riverbanks, they are shifted to safe water bodies.