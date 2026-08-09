World Lion Day: Gujarat Govt To Create 100-Hectare Enclosure For Big Cats Involved In Human Attacks
The move is part of the Forest Department's periodical relocation of the big cats to provide them a suitable habitat.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Gandhinagar: Ahead of the World Lion Day 2026, Forest Department of the Gujarat government has decided to keep lions involved in human attacks in a specially designated enclosure spreading across 100 hectares of land at the Ambardi Safari Park.
Dr Jaipal Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force said that lions involved in human attacks will be kept in a suitable environment by fencing a designated area at Ambardi Safari Park. Necessary instructions have been issued for this work, and the required work has been initiated, he said.
The Safari Park is a reserved forest area of the Gir Protected Area located in Dhari of Amreli district. The move, which comes ahead of the World Lion Day 2026 observed on August 10 every year, is part of the scientific relocation undertaken by the Forest Department from time to time to reduce human-wildlife conflict, provide safe habitats for animals, maintain ecological balance and ensure the long-term conservation of species.
There are generally several reasons behind the relocation of wild animals. Relocation is carried out for the treatment of injured or sick animals, population management and providing suitable habitat to the animals. In the case of lions and leopards, they often stray into farms or residential areas, and are therefore captured and released into safe sanctuary or forest areas. In the case of crocodiles, when they are found near human settlements around lakes or riverbanks, they are shifted to safe water bodies.
Located near Dhari in Amreli district, Ambardi Safari Park is an important wildlife tourism destination in Gujarat. Spread across approximately 365 hectares, the park offers visitors an experience of Gir's natural environment. Along with Asiatic lions, leopards, chital, nilgai, chinkara, peacocks and various species of birds are also conserved here.
Established in 2017, Ambardi Safari Park has been developed with the objective of promoting wildlife conservation and increasing awareness about nature. With modern safari facilities, a lush natural environment and the opportunity to experience Gir's wildlife up close, the park attracts a large number of tourists every year.
Along with promoting local employment, the park is also making an important contribution to the development of eco-tourism in Amreli district. Ambardi Safari Park has emerged as a major attraction for tourists interested in wildlife.
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