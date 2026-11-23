ETV Bharat / state

'India Is Moving Away From Waiting For Disasters To Occur': Dr Jitendra Singh

Faridabad: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and MoS in the PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Monday said India's approach is progressively shifting its approach to landslide management from post-disaster relief to prevention, preparedness and risk reduction, marking a major transformation in the country's disaster management strategy.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 7th World Landslide Forum (WLF7) at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Haryana's Faridabad, the Minister said India is moving away from waiting for disasters to occur and mobilising relief machinery afterwards, towards anticipating risks, strengthening early warning systems and preventing avoidable loss of lives and infrastructure.

Dr Singh said India's diverse geological and geophysical landscape, encompassing the Himalayas, Western Ghats, northeastern region and other vulnerable mountain areas, makes landslide risk reduction a critical national priority. Recalling major landslide disasters in Wayanad, Kerala, Chamoli in Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, he stressed the need for interdisciplinary research, continuous monitoring and coordinated scientific efforts to minimise the impact of such disasters.

The Minister said the Department of Science and Technology has been engaged in geospatial technologies and natural resource data management since 1982 through the Natural Resources Data Management System (NRDMS). The National Geospatial Policy and National Geospatial Programme introduced in 2019 have further strengthened India's geospatial ecosystem by leveraging contemporary technologies.

The Department has supported landslide warning and early detection systems, low-cost AI-based and video-based monitoring solutions, geological and geophysical investigations, vulnerability mapping and related research initiatives.

Dr Singh said national landslide susceptibility mapping has been completed across approximately 4.3 lakh square kilometres, while the landslide inventory database has compiled information on nearly 91,000 historical landslides by the end of 2025. The National Landslide Forecasting Centre was established in Kolkata in 2024, while the Regional Landslide Forecasting System, established in 2020, is supporting experimental and operational forecasting across vulnerable regions. The National Landslide Forecasting Centre has now extended its activities to 20 districts.

The Minister said a high-level committee headed by the Union Home Minister has recently approved Rs 1,115.67 crore for disaster mitigation and capacity-building exercises, along with Rs 1,000 crore for the National Landslide Mitigation Project covering 15 states, including 10 Himalayan states and five other landslide-vulnerable states.