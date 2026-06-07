ETV Bharat / state

World Food Safety Day 2026: Rajasthan Cracks Down On Adulteration; 5,000 Out Of 43,000 Samples Found Substandard

Jaipur: On the occasion of World Food Safety Day on Sunday, the Rajasthan Food Safety and Drug Control Commissionerate announced that it has taken massive action against adulteration in 2025-26 fiscal.

During the large-scale inspection and sampling that the Food Safety Department conducted till March 2026, a total of 43,736 food samples were tested, of which, 5,983 were found to be substandard across various categories.

Additional Food Safety Commissioner Bhagwat Singh said the department strives to ensure that the public receives unadulterated food, from the marketplace to their kitchens, and consistently takes action against adulteration. According to the department, 821 license and registration camps were organised during this period while 14,679 new licenses and over 25.36 lakh new food registrations were issued.

Singh said that the department has taken significant action against adulteration over this period. "The Food Safety Wing (FSW) collected 29,241 samples, of which 1,171 were found to be substandard. On the other hand, of the total 43,736 samples tested, 4,295 were found substandard under the Act, while 1,688 were found substandard during surveillance checks," he added.