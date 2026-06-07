World Food Safety Day 2026: Rajasthan Cracks Down On Adulteration; 5,000 Out Of 43,000 Samples Found Substandard
Of 43,736 food samples collected and tested across Rajasthan, 5,983 failed to meet the prescribed standards, reports ETV Bharat's Aditya Atreya.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Jaipur: On the occasion of World Food Safety Day on Sunday, the Rajasthan Food Safety and Drug Control Commissionerate announced that it has taken massive action against adulteration in 2025-26 fiscal.
During the large-scale inspection and sampling that the Food Safety Department conducted till March 2026, a total of 43,736 food samples were tested, of which, 5,983 were found to be substandard across various categories.
Additional Food Safety Commissioner Bhagwat Singh said the department strives to ensure that the public receives unadulterated food, from the marketplace to their kitchens, and consistently takes action against adulteration. According to the department, 821 license and registration camps were organised during this period while 14,679 new licenses and over 25.36 lakh new food registrations were issued.
Singh said that the department has taken significant action against adulteration over this period. "The Food Safety Wing (FSW) collected 29,241 samples, of which 1,171 were found to be substandard. On the other hand, of the total 43,736 samples tested, 4,295 were found substandard under the Act, while 1,688 were found substandard during surveillance checks," he added.
He also highlighted that legal action against adulterators has been intensified for the first time. The department filed 3,426 cases in court, of which 2,713 were resolved. Courts imposed fines amounting to over Rs 97.22 lakh, and prison sentences were handed over in nine cases.
Also, the Commissionerate of Food Safety and Drug Control took action against major brands for adulteration for the first time. During this process, the department took action against a renowned savoury snack company as well as an international food chain, and imposed bans on food products from major brands. Over the past year, 1.36 million kg/litres of food items were destroyed, and 0.88 million kg/litres were seized during enforcement drives. These included milk, ghee, oil, sweets, spices, and other food products.
Singh said that food safety is not solely the government's responsibility and consumer awareness is equally crucial. The objective of World Food Safety Day is to raise awareness about safe, nutritious, and high-quality food, he added.
Data reveals that the scope of food safety inspections has steadily expanded over the last four years. While 14,053 samples were tested in 2022, this figure rose to 34,062 in 2023-24 and reached to 39,245 in 2024-25. Now, in 2025-26, the figure has crossed 42,000 mark. On the occasion of World Food Safety Day, the data regarding campaigns against adulteration in Rajasthan presents a picture of extensive enforcement actions across the state.
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