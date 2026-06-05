ETV Bharat / state

World Environment Day: Huge Surge In Demand For 'Kulhad Wali Chai' In Odisha's Golden Triangle Tourism Region

Clay cups kept at a shop on the Bhubaneswar-Konark bypass ( ETV Bharat )

Nimapada: Despite widespread use of plastic and paper cups, tea served in 'Kulhad' (a traditional, handleless clay cup) retains its charm among people in Odisha, especially in the Golden Triangle tourism region of Bhubaneswar-Konark-Puri. Shops that serve tea in 'Kulhad' or 'Matka' are extremely popular and have a dedicated customer base. Those who partake the sweet concoction in the clay cups swear by the altered earthy taste. There was a time when tea vendors served customers in glass or disposable paper and plastic cups. But the clay cups have a definite fan base. There are more than 500 shops on the Bhubaneswar-Puri bypass of the Golden Triangle tourist area, where crowds gather just to drink tea in clay cups. The craze for clay cups is not new. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when fear of infection and health safety were paramount, clay cups made their re-entry into the market. Initially available at scattered tea stalls, the clay cups—which became a favorite among passengers along the main roadsides—have over time captured the entire market. Customers now specifically ask for clay cups when visiting shops, and vendors are making extensive arrangements to meet the changing demand. Customers having tea in clay cups (ETV Bharat) According to tea lovers and experts, clay cups are beneficial for health and contain no harmful elements. Major tea vendors near the Pipili bypass overbridge and toll plaza insist that tea tastes and smells much better in a clay cup. People have accepted it as a safer alternative to glass and chemical-coated disposable cups.