World Environment Day: Huge Surge In Demand For 'Kulhad Wali Chai' In Odisha's Golden Triangle Tourism Region
There are more than 500 shops on the Bhubaneswar-Puri bypass where crowds gather just to drink tea in clay cups, reports Biranjan Mallick.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Nimapada: Despite widespread use of plastic and paper cups, tea served in 'Kulhad' (a traditional, handleless clay cup) retains its charm among people in Odisha, especially in the Golden Triangle tourism region of Bhubaneswar-Konark-Puri.
Shops that serve tea in 'Kulhad' or 'Matka' are extremely popular and have a dedicated customer base. Those who partake the sweet concoction in the clay cups swear by the altered earthy taste. There was a time when tea vendors served customers in glass or disposable paper and plastic cups.
But the clay cups have a definite fan base. There are more than 500 shops on the Bhubaneswar-Puri bypass of the Golden Triangle tourist area, where crowds gather just to drink tea in clay cups.
The craze for clay cups is not new. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when fear of infection and health safety were paramount, clay cups made their re-entry into the market. Initially available at scattered tea stalls, the clay cups—which became a favorite among passengers along the main roadsides—have over time captured the entire market.
Customers now specifically ask for clay cups when visiting shops, and vendors are making extensive arrangements to meet the changing demand.
According to tea lovers and experts, clay cups are beneficial for health and contain no harmful elements. Major tea vendors near the Pipili bypass overbridge and toll plaza insist that tea tastes and smells much better in a clay cup. People have accepted it as a safer alternative to glass and chemical-coated disposable cups.
Another notion is that the clay cups retain heat better than plastic and paper cups. Most importantly, it has brought new livelihood opportunities for potters and unemployed youth. The growing demand for clay cups has opened new paths for economic development for the potter community and local businesses.
Some entrepreneurs are buying machines with low capital to manufacture the cups themselves, while other youths buy cups at wholesale rates from potters and sell them to tea vendors to earn a decent living. Shopkeepers buy the clay cups for Rs 2.50 to Rs 5 per piece. They then serve tea in them and sell it to customers for Rs 10 to Rs 20.
Making clay cups has become easier nowadays: The process involves collecting suitable clay which is moistened, kneaded well, and fed into a machine which churns out the cups. The raw, soft cups are dried under the sun and then are baked in a kiln.
Science teacher Pratap Kumar Pradhan said, "Paper tea cups have an adverse effect on health and the environment. To prevent paper cups from getting soggy, a thin coating of plastic or wax is applied to the inner side, which contains harmful microplastics. When hot tea or coffee is poured, the plastic layer begins to melt, causing millions of microplastic particles to mix with the tea and enter the body. Due to chemical reactions with hot tea, toxic chemicals and heavy metals like lead, chromium, and cadmium dissolve into the beverage. Regular intake of the microplastics and chemicals can disrupt digestion and lead to serious health issues like diarrhoea, cancer, and kidney problems."
He said, "Many people think paper cups dissolve in the soil. However, due to the inner plastic coating, they do not decompose easily and cannot be recycled. Drinking tea from clay cups offers numerous health and environmental benefits. It contains no plastic coating or toxic chemicals."
Pradhan said clay is alkaline in nature and it helps reduce the acidity of the tea and prevents stomach issues. "As clay cups are baked at high temperatures, they are completely hygienic and bacteria-free. After use, they easily blend into the earth when thrown away, cause no pollution," he said.
Debashish Sahu, a tea shop owner from Pipili said the demand for clay cups went up significantly during the pandemic. "I procure the cups from a trader in Cuttack," he said. A customer enjoying his brew at Sahu's shop said, "Drinking tea in a clay cup is different".
Mohit Sharma, a tourist from Delhi, said he loves his tea in a clay cup. Sharma is an avid tea drinker and says he drinks over 20 cups a day. "When hot tea is poured into an earthen cup, the smell of the earth wafts out, but God knows what smell comes out of a paper cup," he said.
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