World Environment Day: A Reality Check Of Mumbai's Climate Change -Impact Of Rising Heat Waves, Pollution And Warmer Nights
It is altogether a catastrophic combination of excessive construction activity that has led to a thick haze of dust. Reports Pratidnya Pawar-Shete and Amey Rane
Published : June 5, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST|
Updated : June 5, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Mumbai: Till now, the seas and oceans have acted as natural 'sinks' that absorb the sun's heat and help spread it over a period of time. However, with increasing global warming and climate change, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) which tracks global weather and ocean changes, in its latest report, stated that the Earth’s climate is more out of balance than at any time in observed history.
Their report to the United Nations states, "Greenhouse gas concentrations drive continued warming of the atmosphere and ocean and melting of ice. In fact, the Earth’s energy imbalance is highest in the sixty-five-year record."
This phenomenon has also been noted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which has been predicting continuous warm temperatures at night, which is a new precedent for Mumbai.
In fact, this year has been one of the hottest, with Mumbai recording temperatures near 40 degrees Celsius, and the night temperatures have become much warmer. In Mumbai city, it is altogether a catastrophic combination of excessive construction activity that has led to a thick haze of dust, rising temperatures and pollution, all of which have a severe impact on people, who are now feeling the heat all day long.
"Earlier, the sea would offer a cool breeze at night, cooling down the hot temperatures of the scorching days. However, now, one feels the vapours rising even at night. When I set out to catch a local train in the morning, I can feel the impact of the heat, dust and smoke instead of the early morning mist which we once enjoyed in this city," said Ramdas Gaikwad, a senior citizen from Vile Parle.
This sentiment expressed by Gaikwad reflects the underlying frustration felt by almost every Mumbai citizen. Citizens have borne serious repercussions of a worsened climate in the last six months.
Heatwave hits Mumbaikars in March
Mumbai had a short-lived pleasant winter this year, and within a few weeks it had started getting warm. Heat began to intensify even before February ended, and in March, this city faced at least three heat waves, with the IMD declaring orange and yellow alerts, asking people to protect themselves.
According to data from the IMD, Mumbai recorded its first heatwave of the season on March 6. The temperature at the Santacruz observatory soared to 38.9 degrees Celsius—nearly 6 degrees above normal. The heatwaves in March served as a warning of the scorching summer that was to follow in the months of April, May and June. Temperatures in suburbs hovered between 39 and 40 degrees Celsius.
Sweltering nights proved even more distressing than the daytime heat. It seemed as if the Arabian Sea was unable to absorb the heat, and instead it seemed that the heat. The concretisation of roads undertaken by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), along with construction of metro, other infrastructure projects and building towers, has led to high night-time temperatures, showing an increase of nearly 3 degrees above average.
The situation has become grim, according to the environmentalists, who say Mumbai is on the brink of losing mangrove cover that protects the entire shoreline and creeks. From 2004-2014, Mumbai has already lost 40 per cent of mangroves to development and urbanisation projects.
Increased developmental work
Mumbai's coast is well protected by a wall of 66 square kilometres of mangroves, which are going to be destroyed for the large-scale infrastructure projects, including roads, sea links, coastal highways, port developments, and a new airport, being implemented in this coastal metropolis to cater to its growing population.
The Bombay High Court has granted conditional permission to cut down approximately 22,000 mangrove trees in the Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar regions for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. The HC, in its verdict, said that the project is in 'public interest'.
Afroz Shah, an environmental activist and a lawyer at the Bombay High Court, said you need to plant twice as many mangroves. "If it is unavoidable to cut mangroves for any project, the law mandates you must plant twice as many mangroves elsewhere, to compensate the loss. The laws governing this are stringent under the regulations of the Bombay HC and Ministry of Environment; the destruction of mangroves is classified as a serious offence, and strict action, including the immediate filing of cases, is mandatory as action can be taken against the perpetrators," Shah said.
Importance of Mangroves
Mangroves protect Mumbai from floods and cyclones and also help to break the momentum of destructive sea waves. Mangroves play a crucial role in preventing the direct impact of cyclones or fierce waves on the coastline, as they absorb up to 90 per cent of the wave energy. They also play a vital role in coastal protection by curbing soil erosion.
Mumbai citizens have taken to signature campaigns and have been protesting at various areas where the mangroves are expected to be destroyed. Environmentalists say the city's survival is at stake with the increasing challenges of climate change.
Dharmesh Barai, founder of the Environment Life Foundation, said, "There has been degradation of mangroves, and these areas are highly polluted. Apart from plastic bags, bottles, and glass containers, we often find significant amounts of used biomedical waste that is not biodegradable. Dumping such waste in the open violates the Biomedical Waste Management Rules of 2016."
These mangroves function like the lungs of a city and help to improve air quality. Mangroves are also important habitats for aquatic life, providing safe breeding grounds for marine fish, crabs, and prawns. Every year, thousands of flamingos and birds belonging to over 200 other species migrate to the mangrove areas of Airoli and Vikhroli.
Flood Threat
One possible consequence of destroying mangroves is the risk of flooding along with surging sea waves. In coastal cities like Mumbai, Thane, and Vasai, the large-scale destruction of mangroves has led to increased waterlogging and flooding during the monsoon period.
These changes have adversely affected the fishing industry. Devendra Tandel, a leader of the fishermen's association, stated, "The destruction of natural habitats for aquatic life has led to a gradual decline in fish population. This has impacted our livelihoods as we don't get enough catch."
There are cases of land mafia encroaching by illegally dumping soil and debris into the creek, beautification projects along the creek undertaken in the name of 'Smart City', and waterfront development often fail to consider the local environment, leading to the destruction of mangroves.
In recent years, the Centre has initiated mangrove mapping using satellite monitoring. The State Forest Department is monitoring mangrove areas via satellite and drones to ensure that those illegally dumping fill material on wetlands can be promptly apprehended.
Deterioration of AQI
With on-going construction work, a high amount of dust and loss of vital green cover, the air quality of Mumbai city has severely deteriorated and has become a cause for concern. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, Mumbai's average Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered between 170 and 200 from January to March, which is classified as 'Poor'. AQI frequently exceeded 250 in areas like Chembur, the Bandra-Kurla Complex, and Mazgaon.
More number of citizens have complained of respiratory ailments, coughs, throat disorders, and allergies. Since winter, the AQI in Mumbai has been of poor quality. Though it eased in May, it eased for a few days as the strong sea breeze helped to reduce the levels of airborne dust and pollutants. AQI this week was recorded between 55 and 65, which is 'Satisfactory'. Environmentalists cautioned, saying the root cause is still prevalent.
"Yet, this is only a temporary respite, and the root cause of the pollution persists," observed environmental researcher and scientist Chinmay Khanolkar.
Mumbai has recorded a high level of dust emanating from over a thousand construction sites across the city. This is considered a major source of pollution.
Ironically, the Bombay High Court took cognisance of rising pollution and pulled up the BMC for deterioration of air quality and forced the civic authority to undertake several stringent measures, including making it mandatory to install sensor-based air quality monitors and LED display boards at all construction projects.
Kanjurmarg dumping ground
One pertinent issue is that of the dumping ground, which is also the biggest contributor to air pollution and deterioration of public health. Nearly 90 per cent of Mumbai's garbage is dumped and processed at Kanjurmarg landfill. The residents living even 100 feet away are unable to reside as they complain of breathing problems, nauseating odour and various health issues.
Vanshakti, a leading environmental NGO, has alleged in its statement, "Inside the Kanjurmarg mangroves, a dumping ground is situated on 65 hectares of saltpan lands inside a 140 hectares boundary wall. This reclaimed land was made so by raising it to about two metres using debris and rubble and mud, and was brought above the tide water level." They have moved the Bombay HC praying to close it permanently.
Residents of Govandi, Mankhurd, Vikhroli, and Bhandup frequently suffer from respiratory ailments, tuberculosis, and eye irritation caused by methane and other toxic gases emanating from this dumping ground. Residents of Kannamwar Co-operative Housing Society Association and Vanashakti have filed a petition highlighting the environmental impact caused by a landfill.
Petitioner Dayanand Stalin highlighted, "The situation is becoming increasingly critical, endangering the health of citizens living in the vicinity. Additionally, residents have also waged a long-standing legal battle for the conservation of mangroves. These efforts by citizens are mainly to protect the environment and control the pollution."
Avinash Kate, Deputy Municipal Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, BMC, clarified that closing this landfill would lead to serious consequences. "If the site were shut down, waste of this entire city will not be collected due to the lack of an alternative location. It will endanger public health, and there also will be financial repercussions for citizens. The court has recommended certain short-term measures which include increasing bio-enzyme spraying, expanding the spraying system, improving landfill capping, implementing a mobile odour monitoring system, and using more odour-neutralising agents during the evening hours," Kate said. The project is currently being operated under a contract valid until 2026.