ETV Bharat / state

World Environment Day: A Reality Check Of Mumbai's Climate Change -Impact Of Rising Heat Waves, Pollution And Warmer Nights

Mumbai: Till now, the seas and oceans have acted as natural 'sinks' that absorb the sun's heat and help spread it over a period of time. However, with increasing global warming and climate change, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) which tracks global weather and ocean changes, in its latest report, stated that the Earth’s climate is more out of balance than at any time in observed history.

Their report to the United Nations states, "Greenhouse gas concentrations drive continued warming of the atmosphere and ocean and melting of ice. In fact, the Earth’s energy imbalance is highest in the sixty-five-year record."

This phenomenon has also been noted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which has been predicting continuous warm temperatures at night, which is a new precedent for Mumbai.

In fact, this year has been one of the hottest, with Mumbai recording temperatures near 40 degrees Celsius, and the night temperatures have become much warmer. In Mumbai city, it is altogether a catastrophic combination of excessive construction activity that has led to a thick haze of dust, rising temperatures and pollution, all of which have a severe impact on people, who are now feeling the heat all day long.

"Earlier, the sea would offer a cool breeze at night, cooling down the hot temperatures of the scorching days. However, now, one feels the vapours rising even at night. When I set out to catch a local train in the morning, I can feel the impact of the heat, dust and smoke instead of the early morning mist which we once enjoyed in this city," said Ramdas Gaikwad, a senior citizen from Vile Parle.

This sentiment expressed by Gaikwad reflects the underlying frustration felt by almost every Mumbai citizen. Citizens have borne serious repercussions of a worsened climate in the last six months.

Heatwave hits Mumbaikars in March

Mumbai had a short-lived pleasant winter this year, and within a few weeks it had started getting warm. Heat began to intensify even before February ended, and in March, this city faced at least three heat waves, with the IMD declaring orange and yellow alerts, asking people to protect themselves.

According to data from the IMD, Mumbai recorded its first heatwave of the season on March 6. The temperature at the Santacruz observatory soared to 38.9 degrees Celsius—nearly 6 degrees above normal. The heatwaves in March served as a warning of the scorching summer that was to follow in the months of April, May and June. Temperatures in suburbs hovered between 39 and 40 degrees Celsius.

Infographics for importance of mangroves for Mumbai (ETV Bharat)

Sweltering nights proved even more distressing than the daytime heat. It seemed as if the Arabian Sea was unable to absorb the heat, and instead it seemed that the heat. The concretisation of roads undertaken by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), along with construction of metro, other infrastructure projects and building towers, has led to high night-time temperatures, showing an increase of nearly 3 degrees above average.

The situation has become grim, according to the environmentalists, who say Mumbai is on the brink of losing mangrove cover that protects the entire shoreline and creeks. From 2004-2014, Mumbai has already lost 40 per cent of mangroves to development and urbanisation projects.

Increased developmental work

Mumbai's coast is well protected by a wall of 66 square kilometres of mangroves, which are going to be destroyed for the large-scale infrastructure projects, including roads, sea links, coastal highways, port developments, and a new airport, being implemented in this coastal metropolis to cater to its growing population.

The Bombay High Court has granted conditional permission to cut down approximately 22,000 mangrove trees in the Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar regions for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. The HC, in its verdict, said that the project is in 'public interest'.

Afroz Shah, an environmental activist and a lawyer at the Bombay High Court, said you need to plant twice as many mangroves. "If it is unavoidable to cut mangroves for any project, the law mandates you must plant twice as many mangroves elsewhere, to compensate the loss. The laws governing this are stringent under the regulations of the Bombay HC and Ministry of Environment; the destruction of mangroves is classified as a serious offence, and strict action, including the immediate filing of cases, is mandatory as action can be taken against the perpetrators," Shah said.

Importance of Mangroves

Mangroves protect Mumbai from floods and cyclones and also help to break the momentum of destructive sea waves. Mangroves play a crucial role in preventing the direct impact of cyclones or fierce waves on the coastline, as they absorb up to 90 per cent of the wave energy. They also play a vital role in coastal protection by curbing soil erosion.

Mumbai citizens have taken to signature campaigns and have been protesting at various areas where the mangroves are expected to be destroyed. Environmentalists say the city's survival is at stake with the increasing challenges of climate change.