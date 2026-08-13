World Elephant Day Tragedy: Mother, Calf Killed In Train Collision On Tamil Nadu-Kerala Border; Calls Grow For AI Monitoring
While officials investigate train speed, activists demand better protection measures, including the use of AI cameras to monitor elephant movements.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 11:31 AM IST
Coimbatore: Two elephants, including a mother and her calf, were tragically killed after being hit by a train near Walayar on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. Forest officials are investigating whether the speed of the train contributed to the deaths.
A herd of four elephants had crossed the railway tracks in the Walayar area of Palakkad district, close to the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, on Wednesday night (August 12).
Around 11.45 pm, the Mangalore Express passing through the area hit the elephants. Two elephants, a mother and a calf, became trapped under the wheels of the train engine and died on the spot.
After receiving information that two elephants had been crushed to death in the collision, officials from the Walayar Forest Department and Palakkad Railway authorities rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Forest officials subsequently began recovering the bodies of the elephants.
Train Services Affected
The train collided with the elephants, while the bodies of the mother and calf were recovered using Poklane excavator machines around 4 am. The damaged train engine was subsequently repaired and taken away.
The accident affected major train services operating between Tamil Nadu and Kerala for more than an hour.
The train service from Kerala to Coimbatore on the 'B' track was also temporarily suspended. Trains travelling along that route were diverted to the 'A' track.
The incident is particularly significant as three elephants, including a pregnant female elephant, were killed after being hit by the same Mangalore Express in the same area in November 2021.
The Kerala Forest Department and Railway Department are continuing their investigation into whether the train's speed caused the accident.
Calls For Action In Kerala
The death of the mother and calf on World Elephant Day has caused widespread grief among wildlife activists.
Wildlife activists said Tamil Nadu has been using AI cameras to monitor elephants as they emerge from forest areas. When elephants are detected approaching railway tracks, alerts are issued, and measures are taken to drive them back towards the forest, helping prevent train collisions.
The activists have urged authorities to introduce a similar system in Kerala's forest areas.
The Tamil Nadu border is located around 300 metres from the accident site. In Tamil Nadu's forest area, elephant movement is monitored using AI cameras and drone cameras installed along both railway tracks in the Madukkarai forest area. The system was established for Rs 16 crore.
Officials and activists point out that elephant deaths due to train collisions have consequently remained very low in the Tamil Nadu forest area.
Safety Measures In Tamil Nadu
Trains travelling from Coimbatore to Kerala via Podanur (Pothanur) and Walayar pass through the Madukkarai forest area. Two railway lines, designated 'A' and 'B', have been constructed to facilitate train movement through the forest.
The 'A' railway line runs for 2.9 km through the forest area, while the 'B' line covers 4.15 km within the forest.
Similarly, the railway tracks between Walayar and Kanjikode in Kerala also pass through forest areas.
As a result, wild elephants frequently approach the railway tracks, leading to fatal collisions with trains. Over the past 20 years, 35 wild elephants have been killed by trains in the stretch between Madukkarai and Kanjikode.
To prevent further deaths, the Palakkad Railway Administration and the Forest Department have jointly implemented several measures.
Two tunnels have been constructed between Walayar and Ettimadai on the Madukkarai 'B' railway line, where wild elephant movement is particularly high. These tunnels allow elephants to cross the railway route safely.
In addition, arrangements have been made to detect and issue alerts about wild elephant movement around the clock using Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras. For this system, 12 towers have been installed, and 24 AI cameras have been deployed. Together, they monitor a 7.05 km stretch.
Officials say the measures have completely prevented elephant deaths due to train collisions within the Tamil Nadu forest area.
However, wildlife activists point out that similar modern equipment is not being used to monitor elephant movement in the neighbouring Kerala forest area. As a result, elephants continue to die after being hit by trains. The latest death of a mother and calf has therefore renewed calls for Kerala to adopt advanced elephant-monitoring and early-warning systems similar to those operating in Tamil Nadu.
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