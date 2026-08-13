ETV Bharat / state

World Elephant Day Tragedy: Mother, Calf Killed In Train Collision On Tamil Nadu-Kerala Border; Calls Grow For AI Monitoring

Rescue operation underway after two elephants were killed by a train. ( ETV Bharat )

Coimbatore: Two elephants, including a mother and her calf, were tragically killed after being hit by a train near Walayar on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. Forest officials are investigating whether the speed of the train contributed to the deaths.

A herd of four elephants had crossed the railway tracks in the Walayar area of Palakkad district, close to the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, on Wednesday night (August 12).

Around 11.45 pm, the Mangalore Express passing through the area hit the elephants. Two elephants, a mother and a calf, became trapped under the wheels of the train engine and died on the spot.

After receiving information that two elephants had been crushed to death in the collision, officials from the Walayar Forest Department and Palakkad Railway authorities rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Forest officials subsequently began recovering the bodies of the elephants.

Train Services Affected

The train collided with the elephants, while the bodies of the mother and calf were recovered using Poklane excavator machines around 4 am. The damaged train engine was subsequently repaired and taken away.

The accident affected major train services operating between Tamil Nadu and Kerala for more than an hour.

The train service from Kerala to Coimbatore on the 'B' track was also temporarily suspended. Trains travelling along that route were diverted to the 'A' track.

The incident is particularly significant as three elephants, including a pregnant female elephant, were killed after being hit by the same Mangalore Express in the same area in November 2021.

The Kerala Forest Department and Railway Department are continuing their investigation into whether the train's speed caused the accident.

Calls For Action In Kerala

The death of the mother and calf on World Elephant Day has caused widespread grief among wildlife activists.

Wildlife activists said Tamil Nadu has been using AI cameras to monitor elephants as they emerge from forest areas. When elephants are detected approaching railway tracks, alerts are issued, and measures are taken to drive them back towards the forest, helping prevent train collisions.