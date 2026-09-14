ETV Bharat / state

World-Class 'Motor Sports City' Coming Soon To Tamil Nadu: Minister Adhav Arjuna

TN Sports Minister Adhav Arjun (left) with Tamil superstar Ajith wjo is also a professional motorsport racer in London in the weekend. ( Special arrangement )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu will soon establish a world-class ‘Motor Sports City’ as part of the state government’s plans to develop international-standard sports infrastructure and build a sports economy, Minister Adhav Arjuna said.

Arjuna shared the announcement in a post on X after accompanying Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on a visit to the historic Silverstone Circuit in England, where Vijay attended the Le Mans Cup – Silverstone Round as a special guest.

According to Arjuna, who handles Public Works and Sports Development portfolios, the visit was undertaken at the invitation of Tamil superstar and motorsport racer Ajith Kumar. Former Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan and J Meghanatha Reddy, member secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), were also present.

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Adhav Arjuna (centre) and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay (left) witnessed the Le Mans Cup on the invitation of Tamil superstar and motorsport racer Ajith (right). (Special arrangement)

Arjuna said the delegation held discussions with leading figures from the global industrial, business and motorsport sectors, gaining insights into developing motorsport infrastructure and a sports economy of international scale.

The Minister said the Tamil Nadu government's approach was to create world-class infrastructure as the foundation for producing athletes of international standards. The proposed Motor Sports City is part of this broader plan to expand motorsport and modernise the state's sports sector.