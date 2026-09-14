World-Class 'Motor Sports City' Coming Soon To Tamil Nadu: Minister Adhav Arjuna
The Minister said the Tamil Nadu government's approach was to create world-class infrastructure as the foundation for producing athletes of international standards
Published : September 14, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu will soon establish a world-class ‘Motor Sports City’ as part of the state government’s plans to develop international-standard sports infrastructure and build a sports economy, Minister Adhav Arjuna said.
Arjuna shared the announcement in a post on X after accompanying Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on a visit to the historic Silverstone Circuit in England, where Vijay attended the Le Mans Cup – Silverstone Round as a special guest.
According to Arjuna, who handles Public Works and Sports Development portfolios, the visit was undertaken at the invitation of Tamil superstar and motorsport racer Ajith Kumar. Former Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan and J Meghanatha Reddy, member secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), were also present.
Arjuna said the delegation held discussions with leading figures from the global industrial, business and motorsport sectors, gaining insights into developing motorsport infrastructure and a sports economy of international scale.
The Minister said the Tamil Nadu government's approach was to create world-class infrastructure as the foundation for producing athletes of international standards. The proposed Motor Sports City is part of this broader plan to expand motorsport and modernise the state's sports sector.
"The Silverstone visit also carried historical significance," Arjuna noted. The circuit hosted the inaugural Formula One World Championship race in 1950. He said Vijay became the first Indian to inaugurate the Le Mans Cup’s Silverstone round at the historic venue.
Arjuna said the delegation returned with new ideas and action plans aimed at bringing Tamil Nadu’s sports sector closer to global standards.
The historic Silverstone Circuit in England hosted the first ever Formula One World Championship in 1950. At this legendary venue, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thir. C Joseph Vijay attended the prestigious 'The Le Mans Cup - Silverstone Round' the day before yesterday… pic.twitter.com/kglFFFLqyx— Aadhav Arjuna (@AadhavArjuna) September 14, 2026
He expressed confidence that the state could emerge as India’s sports capital, with Tamil Nadu positioned at the centre of an international-scale sports economy.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter Vijay is currently touring the United Kingdom to attract new industrial investments to the state and to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with global companies.
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