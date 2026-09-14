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World-Class 'Motor Sports City' Coming Soon To Tamil Nadu: Minister Adhav Arjuna

The Minister said the Tamil Nadu government's approach was to create world-class infrastructure as the foundation for producing athletes of international standards

TN SPORTS MINISTER ADHAV ARJUNA COMING SOON MOTOR SPORTS CITY SPORTS CITY WITH WORLD CLASS ACTOR AJITH NARAIN KARTHIKEYAN
TN Sports Minister Adhav Arjun (left) with Tamil superstar Ajith wjo is also a professional motorsport racer in London in the weekend. (Special arrangement)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 14, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Chennai: Tamil Nadu will soon establish a world-class ‘Motor Sports City’ as part of the state government’s plans to develop international-standard sports infrastructure and build a sports economy, Minister Adhav Arjuna said.

Arjuna shared the announcement in a post on X after accompanying Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on a visit to the historic Silverstone Circuit in England, where Vijay attended the Le Mans Cup – Silverstone Round as a special guest.

According to Arjuna, who handles Public Works and Sports Development portfolios, the visit was undertaken at the invitation of Tamil superstar and motorsport racer Ajith Kumar. Former Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan and J Meghanatha Reddy, member secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), were also present.

TN SPORTS MINISTER ADHAV ARJUNA COMING SOON MOTOR SPORTS CITY SPORTS CITY WITH WORLD CLASS ACTOR AJITH NARAIN KARTHIKEYAN
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Adhav Arjuna (centre) and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay (left) witnessed the Le Mans Cup on the invitation of Tamil superstar and motorsport racer Ajith (right). (Special arrangement)

Arjuna said the delegation held discussions with leading figures from the global industrial, business and motorsport sectors, gaining insights into developing motorsport infrastructure and a sports economy of international scale.

The Minister said the Tamil Nadu government's approach was to create world-class infrastructure as the foundation for producing athletes of international standards. The proposed Motor Sports City is part of this broader plan to expand motorsport and modernise the state's sports sector.

"The Silverstone visit also carried historical significance," Arjuna noted. The circuit hosted the inaugural Formula One World Championship race in 1950. He said Vijay became the first Indian to inaugurate the Le Mans Cup’s Silverstone round at the historic venue.

Arjuna said the delegation returned with new ideas and action plans aimed at bringing Tamil Nadu’s sports sector closer to global standards.

He expressed confidence that the state could emerge as India’s sports capital, with Tamil Nadu positioned at the centre of an international-scale sports economy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter Vijay is currently touring the United Kingdom to attract new industrial investments to the state and to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with global companies.

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TN SPORTS MINISTER ADHAV ARJUNA
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