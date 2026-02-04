World Cancer Day: Amid Rising Cases Uttarakhand Pushes For Inclusion Of Cancer In List Of Notifiable Diseases
Delayed diagnosis in hill districts, rising young-age cancer cases, and hospital overload are forcing Uttarakhand to rethink cancer surveillance, treatment infrastructure and public awareness strategies.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
By Rohit Soni
Dehradun: Cancer, always regarded as one of the world’s most feared diseases, is steadily tightening its grip on Uttarakhand. With cases rising sharply, particularly in the state’s mountainous and remote regions, the Uttarakhand government has started taking steps to declare cancer a notified disease with the objective of ensuring accurate data collection, early diagnosis and structured treatment planning.
The move to notify cancer comes amid growing concern over delayed detection, lack of consolidated data and increasing patient loads at government hospitals. Health officials say a large number of patients in hill districts reach hospitals only when cancer reaches the second or third stage, affecting treatment plan and drastically reducing treatment outcomes.
Currently, cancer comes under the category of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which account for nearly 63% of all deaths, with cancer alone contributing around 9%. However, since cancer is not a notified disease in Uttarakhand, the Health Department lacks comprehensive and real-time data on patient numbers, disease patterns and confirmation on regional prevalence.
To address this gap, the state government has intensified community-based screening under the National Health Mission (NHM), focusing on people aged above 30 years.
Cancer screening is being conducted through 1,554 Arogya Mandirs at the sub-centre level across the state. The programme primarily targets three cancers - oral, breast and cervical cancer. The aim is not only early detection but also raising awareness so that people seek medical attention at the first sign of symptoms.
As per data available on screening from NHM Uttarakhand :
Oral cancer:
- Target: 41.66 lakh people
- Screened so far: 30.68 lakh
- Cancer confirmed in 124 patients
Breast cancer:
- Target: 20.83 lakh women
- Screened so far: 14.86 lakh
- Cancer detected in 30 women
Cervical cancer:
- Target: 10.41 lakh women
- Screened so far: 25%
- Cancer detected in 30 women
Data accessed from the Radiation Oncology Department of Government Doon Medical College Hospital highlights a constant surge in cancer patients over the past five years. It has recorded a total of 15,211 OPD patients in five years while 3,107 patients have been admitted and treated within the same time period.
Year-wise data shows a sharp upward trend:
- 2021: 1,048 OPD - 66 admissions
- 2022: 1,019 OPD - 269 admissions
- 2023: 5,332 OPD - 1,116 admissions
- 2024: 3,800 OPD - 712 admissions
- 2025: 4,012 OPD - 944 admissions
Doctors confirm that patients are coming not only from Uttarakhand but also from neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh.
Health Secretary Sachin Kurve has directed the department to expedite the process of declaring cancer a notified disease. Once notified, all government and private hospitals will be legally required to report cancer cases to the Health Department at regular intervals.
“With cancer cases rising continuously, we need to have the accurate data to plan infrastructure and treatment facilities effectively,” Kurve said.
Speaking to ETV Bharat he also explained how the state is also exploring a public-private partnership (PPP) model to strengthen oncology services. A team from the Health Department will soon visit the Tata Cancer Institute and the National Cancer Institute of India to study best practices.
“Given the shortage of oncology specialists in government services, facilities developed in Dehradun and Haridwar are being assessed for PPP-based expansion,” Kurve informed.
Dr Daulat Singh, HOD, Radiation Oncology, Doon Medical College Hospital, said women form a big proportion of cancer patients. “Breast and cervical cancers are the most common among women and what makes these cases dangerous is their lack of awareness, particularly in hilly and remote areas,” he said.
He added that esophageal cancer cases are also rising, while among men, mouth, throat, lung, esophagus and prostate cancers are most prevalent.
Oncologist Dr Saurabh Tiwari warned that cancer should not be treated as a disease confined to the elderly. “We are increasingly seeing cancer in people aged 40 to 60. This is now being termed ‘cancer of the young’,” he said.
Lifestyle changes like poor diet, fast food consumption, smoking, alcohol and tobacco use are emerging as major contributors to the rising cancer burden.
