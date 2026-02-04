ETV Bharat / state

World Cancer Day: Amid Rising Cases Uttarakhand Pushes For Inclusion Of Cancer In List Of Notifiable Diseases

By Rohit Soni

Dehradun: Cancer, always regarded as one of the world’s most feared diseases, is steadily tightening its grip on Uttarakhand. With cases rising sharply, particularly in the state’s mountainous and remote regions, the Uttarakhand government has started taking steps to declare cancer a notified disease with the objective of ensuring accurate data collection, early diagnosis and structured treatment planning.

The move to notify cancer comes amid growing concern over delayed detection, lack of consolidated data and increasing patient loads at government hospitals. Health officials say a large number of patients in hill districts reach hospitals only when cancer reaches the second or third stage, affecting treatment plan and drastically reducing treatment outcomes.

World Cancer Day: Uttarakhand Pushes For Inclusion Of Cancer In List Of Notifiable Diseases Amid Rising Cases (ETV Bharat)

Currently, cancer comes under the category of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which account for nearly 63% of all deaths, with cancer alone contributing around 9%. However, since cancer is not a notified disease in Uttarakhand, the Health Department lacks comprehensive and real-time data on patient numbers, disease patterns and confirmation on regional prevalence.

To address this gap, the state government has intensified community-based screening under the National Health Mission (NHM), focusing on people aged above 30 years.

Cancer screening is being conducted through 1,554 Arogya Mandirs at the sub-centre level across the state. The programme primarily targets three cancers - oral, breast and cervical cancer. The aim is not only early detection but also raising awareness so that people seek medical attention at the first sign of symptoms.

As per data available on screening from NHM Uttarakhand :

Oral cancer:

Target: 41.66 lakh people

Screened so far: 30.68 lakh

Cancer confirmed in 124 patients

Breast cancer: