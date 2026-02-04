ETV Bharat / state

World Cancer Day 2026: Rising Cancer Cases In Chhattisgarh, Early Detection Key To Saving Lives

By Ritesh Tamboli

Raipur: Cancer is one of the biggest health challenges not only in India but across the world. Despite continuous research and advancements in medical science, the number of cancer cases continues to rise. Chhattisgarh is no exception, with the number of cancer patients increasing each year. To raise awareness and promote prevention, early detection, and effective treatment, World Cancer Day is observed on February 4. This year, the theme is 'United by Unique'. It celebrates the different journeys of cancer patients.

ETV Bharat spoke to Dr Manjula Bek, Head of the Department of Cancer at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital (Mekahara), Raipur. She shared insights on how cancer develops, which stages are most dangerous, and how timely treatment can save lives.

Dr Bek explained that cancer is a disease in which body cells grow uncontrollably and destroy normal cells and, in some cases, damage an entire organ. There are two broad types of cancer, one that spreads to other parts of the body and the other that remains localised.

She emphasised that people must remain vigilant and seek medical attention at the earliest signs. Early diagnosis allows treatment to begin sooner, which improves survival chances.

Symptoms should not be ignored

Cancer can occur in any part of the body, and symptoms vary depending on the type. Common warning signs include prolonged fever, unexplained lumps, abnormal bleeding in women (such as in cervical cancer), persistent abdominal or back pain, loss of appetite, and sudden weight loss. Lung cancer may present with chronic cough or coughing up blood, while rectal bleeding may indicate colorectal cancer. "Any such symptoms demand immediate consultation with a doctor," Dr Bek said.

Stages of cancer and treatment possibilities

According to Dr Bek, cancer is classified into four stages - Stage 1 to Stage 4. The last stage is considered the most dangerous, where the disease has spread extensively and can be fatal even after treatment. However, cancers detected in Stage 1 or Stage 2 are often treatable, and patients' lives can be saved. By Stage 3, the cancer may start affecting other organs, which makes treatment longer and recovery more difficult.

Nevertheless, with modern treatments such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation, and surgery, many patients can still be treated effectively.

Rising cancer cases in Chhattisgarh

The doctor emphasised on early detection. In Chhattisgarh, especially, oral cancer is the most commonly reported. Each year, around 3,000 to 4,000 new cancer patients are registered. In total, nearly 2.5 lakh patients have been treated or are under follow-up so. Dr Bek noted that the government provides free cancer treatment through the Ayushman Bharat scheme that covers all cancer-related procedures at the cancer department.