World Cancer Day 2026: Rising Cancer Cases In Chhattisgarh, Early Detection Key To Saving Lives
On the occasion of World Cancer Day, ETV Bharat spoke to Dr Manjula Bek, HOD, Cancer at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Raipur
Published : February 4, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
By Ritesh Tamboli
Raipur: Cancer is one of the biggest health challenges not only in India but across the world. Despite continuous research and advancements in medical science, the number of cancer cases continues to rise. Chhattisgarh is no exception, with the number of cancer patients increasing each year. To raise awareness and promote prevention, early detection, and effective treatment, World Cancer Day is observed on February 4. This year, the theme is 'United by Unique'. It celebrates the different journeys of cancer patients.
ETV Bharat spoke to Dr Manjula Bek, Head of the Department of Cancer at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital (Mekahara), Raipur. She shared insights on how cancer develops, which stages are most dangerous, and how timely treatment can save lives.
Dr Bek explained that cancer is a disease in which body cells grow uncontrollably and destroy normal cells and, in some cases, damage an entire organ. There are two broad types of cancer, one that spreads to other parts of the body and the other that remains localised.
She emphasised that people must remain vigilant and seek medical attention at the earliest signs. Early diagnosis allows treatment to begin sooner, which improves survival chances.
Symptoms should not be ignored
Cancer can occur in any part of the body, and symptoms vary depending on the type. Common warning signs include prolonged fever, unexplained lumps, abnormal bleeding in women (such as in cervical cancer), persistent abdominal or back pain, loss of appetite, and sudden weight loss. Lung cancer may present with chronic cough or coughing up blood, while rectal bleeding may indicate colorectal cancer. "Any such symptoms demand immediate consultation with a doctor," Dr Bek said.
Stages of cancer and treatment possibilities
According to Dr Bek, cancer is classified into four stages - Stage 1 to Stage 4. The last stage is considered the most dangerous, where the disease has spread extensively and can be fatal even after treatment. However, cancers detected in Stage 1 or Stage 2 are often treatable, and patients' lives can be saved. By Stage 3, the cancer may start affecting other organs, which makes treatment longer and recovery more difficult.
Nevertheless, with modern treatments such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation, and surgery, many patients can still be treated effectively.
Rising cancer cases in Chhattisgarh
The doctor emphasised on early detection. In Chhattisgarh, especially, oral cancer is the most commonly reported. Each year, around 3,000 to 4,000 new cancer patients are registered. In total, nearly 2.5 lakh patients have been treated or are under follow-up so. Dr Bek noted that the government provides free cancer treatment through the Ayushman Bharat scheme that covers all cancer-related procedures at the cancer department.
Cancer patient statistics (Selected Years)
- 2003: 1,601 new patients; 5,284 total patients
- 2013: 3,402 new patients; 29,052 total patients
- 2023: 3,683 new patients; 40,474 total patients
- 2024: 3,943 new patients; 63,809 total patients
- 2025: 3,596 new patients; 53,386 total patients
In 2003, around 3,500 patients came for follow-up annually. Today, that number has gone upto nearly 2.5 to 3 lakh. Radiotherapy cases, which were nil in 2003, rose to over 25,000 in 2023 and continue to remain high.
Advanced treatment facilities now available
Earlier, the cancer department at Mekahara had limited facilities like telecobalt and basic brachytherapy. Today, advanced technologies like IMRT, IGRT, and VMAT are available. This allows pinpoint radiation while protecting healthy tissues. The number of patients receiving radiation therapy has increased from about 475 annually to nearly 25,000.
Mekahara is the only institute in Chhattisgarh offering interstitial implant-based brachytherapy for cancers such as oral and throat cancer, penile cancer, and sarcoma.
Dr Bek said most patients reach the hospital in advanced stages, making chemotherapy essential. The institute provides chemotherapy, immunotherapy, hormonal therapy, and targeted therapy free of cost. They range from basic to advanced formulations like nanoparticle and polymer-bound drugs. Chemotherapy cases have increased from just over 2,000 in 2003 to nearly 24,000 annually by 2025.
Major shift in cancer care over the past decade
About a decade ago, public awareness about cancer was limited, and people hesitated to discuss it openly due to fear and social stigma. Screening awareness was low, and treatment was perceived as limited to chemotherapy or radiation. Preventive care received little attention.
Today, it has changed. Open discussions, early screening, and prevention are being emphasised. Information sources have expanded through the internet and social media, and treatment options now include immunotherapy and targeted therapies. Preventive measures such as HPV vaccination and healthy lifestyles are gaining importance, although misinformation and unverified home remedies circulating online remain a concern.
New Advances in Cancer Care
- HPV Vaccination: Once little known, it is now a powerful tool in preventing cervical cancer.
- Telemedicine and Apps: Patients, including those with metastatic cancer, can consult specialists remotely.
- Genomic Testing: Personalised treatment based on a patient’s genetic profile is replacing the “one-size-fits-all” approach.
- Infodemic Challenge: While awareness has increased, misleading claims and false cures have also been popularised. Experts advise relying only on credible medical institutions for information.
Dr Bek concluded that with early detection, advanced technology, and government-supported free treatment, many cancer patients today have a far better chance of survival than ever before.
