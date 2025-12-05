World Book Of Records Honours Nitish Kumar For Historic 10th Term As Bihar CM
Based in the UK, the World Book of Records Limited is an organisation that catalogues and verifies extraordinary records across the world with authentic certification.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 5:52 PM IST
Patna: Hailing the ascension of Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the tenth time, the World Book of Records, a UK-based organisation, has congratulated him through a letter.
"It is a matter of pride for the country that from 1947 to 2025, you are the first person in the country to be sworn in as Chief Minister tenth times. This is a unique achievement in India’s democratic history. This extraordinary accomplishment reflects your unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and the trust and admiration of the people of Bihar in you,” the letter from World Book of Records said.
‘A moment of pride for the entire nation’
The World Book of Records further wrote, “Leading a state ten times in a row is a rare achievement in democratic history. This is not only a remarkable personal achievement but also a moment of pride for the entire nation. Your continued efforts towards governance, development, social welfare, and administrative stability will continue to inspire millions."
According to the World Book of Records, it’s an honour to formally include Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in its prestigious global list and present him with an official certificate in recognition of this historic achievement.
In a reciprocatory message JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha wrote on his social media account, "It is a matter of great joy and pride to announce that the World Book of Records, London, has recognised the extraordinary achievement of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been sworn in as Chief Minister for the 10th time. It is a truly rare achievement in India's democratic journey."
According to Jha, the appreciation from World Book of Records came as a recognition for CM Nitish Kumar’s unwavering service, stable governance, and the unwavering trust which he earned from the people of Bihar. Leading a state for 10 times is not just a personal achievement; it is a historic moment for Bihar and a testament to the strength of democracy, he said.
