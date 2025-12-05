ETV Bharat / state

World Book Of Records Honours Nitish Kumar For Historic 10th Term As Bihar CM

Patna: Hailing the ascension of Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the tenth time, the World Book of Records, a UK-based organisation, has congratulated him through a letter.

"It is a matter of pride for the country that from 1947 to 2025, you are the first person in the country to be sworn in as Chief Minister tenth times. This is a unique achievement in India’s democratic history. This extraordinary accomplishment reflects your unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and the trust and admiration of the people of Bihar in you,” the letter from World Book of Records said.

‘A moment of pride for the entire nation’

The World Book of Records further wrote, “Leading a state ten times in a row is a rare achievement in democratic history. This is not only a remarkable personal achievement but also a moment of pride for the entire nation. Your continued efforts towards governance, development, social welfare, and administrative stability will continue to inspire millions."