ETV Bharat / state

World Book Day: Mumbai's ‘Kitab Khana’, A Paradise Where Reading Culture Is Being Nurtured For 15 Years

Now that the class 10 and 12 board examinations are over, there has been a significant surge in the number of students and people visiting this unique book shop. Many book lovers also catch up on a coffee and snacks at the café in this bookshop.

Young students are seen thronging at this bookstore on weekends and long holidays. One can see youngsters browsing through the shelves with some heads buried in the books. Kitab Khana allows people to sit for hours, reading books.

Even amidst the pervasive addiction to mobile phones, youth here are seen immersing themselves in the world of books, keeping alive the culture of reading.

However, a contrasting picture emerges at ‘Kitab Khana’, a quaint bookshop in a heritage building, in Fort area of South Mumbai. Kitab Khana is what the Mughal emperors called the palace library. This place has served as a home to book lovers, according to the Somaiya family that owns it.

Mumbai: True to the adage, "If you read, you will thrive," India has had a rich tradition and culture of reading. It is often said that the habit of reading books has declined in this mobile-centric era.

According to Sanjeev Kamat, senior manager at Kitab Khana, the number of young readers visiting the establishment has increased significantly post 2020 Covid lockdown. "It is not the case that reading habits have declined. On the contrary, young men and women visit the shop in large numbers. In fact, students travel from distant suburbs like Mira Road, Bhayandar, and Kalyan specifically to browse and read books here. Some simply read while they are there, while others purchase books."

According to them, Kitab Khana does not compel any person to purchase books. Its primary objective is simply to cultivate a love for reading. Here, some people sit and read, some walk around, picking up books, others purchase books to take home.

People are seen browsing through books (ETV Bharat)

On December 9, 2020, fire engulfed this iconic bookshop in the heritage building. The revival of this bookshop has been a boon for Mumbai city and it remains a major attraction for foreign tourists.

Kitab Khana was established in 2010 and for over 15 years, this venue has been dedicated to nurturing Mumbai's reading culture. The concept was driven by Amrita and Samir Somaiya's passion for reading. They created this 'home for books' with the aim of making books across diverse languages and subjects available at a single location in Mumbai.

Sanjeev Kamat of Kitab Khana told ETV Bharat, "Right from the beginning, this place has been attracting readers and book lovers. Previously, it was visited mostly by senior readers, but now the younger generation is engaging with it in large numbers."

This bookstore is housed in the 150-year-old Somaiya Bhavan, located in the Fort area of South Mumbai. With its British-era gothic architecture, high ceilings, stone pillars, and serene atmosphere, the venue offers visitors a truly unique experience. Far more than just a bookstore, this place has evolved into a hub that provides a rich cultural experience.

The store boasts of a vast collection, comprising books in various languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, and Urdu. Literature from across the globe, classic titles, and scholarly works on diverse subjects are readily available here. Consequently, readers often spend hours sitting here, immersing themselves in the joy of reading. This venue has transcended the role of a mere bookstore to become a vibrant 'lifestyle spot.'

Today, Kitab Khana is also gaining popularity as a hangout spot for the youth. Some come here to read, while others come to make reels and click photos for social media. Yet, at the very heart of it lies books and the tranquil atmosphere.

For Mumbaikars seeking a moment of tranquility amidst the hustle and bustle of the city, Kitab Khana proves to be an excellent choice. Even in this modern digital age, this venue, which cherishes the love for reading, remains, to this day, a true ‘paradise’ for book lovers.