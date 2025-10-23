ETV Bharat / state

World Bank Likely To Release Second Tranche Of $200 Million For Amaravati Project By December

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates the CRDA office, marking the first building to be inaugurated after the restart of development works, in Amaravati on Oct 13, 2025. ( ANI )

Amaravati: The World Bank, which has pledged USD 800 million for the Amaravati Capital Phase-I development, is expected to disburse the second tranche of USD 200 million by the end of this year, a senior official of the Andhra Pradesh government said on Thursday.

The World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have each committed to fund USD 800 million, totalling 1600 million (Rs 13,600 crore), for Amaravati capital city phase-I development. Additionally, the Centre will fund Rs 1400 crore, out of the Rs 15,000 crore committed by it for Phase-I of the development.

As part of its commitment, the World Bank has already released USD 207 million, of which nearly 50 per cent was spent on various works, S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) said.

“Almost about, I think around Rs 1800 crore or something they have released already. So out of that I think we have, I think only about less than 50 per cent only we have spent till now. I think before December we should be able to claim the next instalment. It will be around a similar amount only,” he told PTI.

Once the state government spends 75 per cent of the first tranche of loan (USD 207 million), it will be able to raise the next bill so that the WB would release the amount. According to the official, inspections by teams of WB and ADB happen regularly every month in Amaravati.