ETV Bharat / state

Jobs, Skill Drive And Investment Vision 2036: Key Highlights From World Bank Chief Meeting With Odisha CM

CM Majhi met World Bank Group President Ajay Banga in Bhubaneswar with a focus on strengthening collaboration for Odisha's reform-led and future-ready growth.

Jobs, Skill Drive And Investment Vision 2036: Key Highlights From World Bank Chief Meeting With Odisha CM
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi with Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group (X/@MohanMOdisha)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 30, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bhubaneswar: After a "productive" meeting with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga on Thursday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said key discussions were held with focus on skill development, private sector employment, infrastructure growth and inclusive development.

In presence of senior officials at Lok Seva Bhavan here, Banga and CM Majhi discussed the state's development priorities, including investment-led growth, social sector expansion, technology-driven governance and long-term sustainability.

Majhi said, "We agreed to explore new avenues aligned with 'Odisha Vision 2036 & 2047: Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat'. This partnership will accelerate growth, expand opportunities, and strengthen Odisha's journey towards a prosperous and resilient future."

The Chief Minister stated that discussions were held on strengthening cooperation in key sectors, promoting inclusive and sustainable growth, enhancing infrastructure, improving social outcomes, and skilling our youth for jobs. "I shared Odisha's flagship initiatives and reforms that have attracted Rs 2.5 lakh crore in investments, creating employment opportunities, especially for youth and women," Majhi said.

Sharing highlights from the meeting, Majhi said the World Bank chief appreciated Odisha's focus on skill development and initiatives like the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC). "He reaffirmed support through technical assistance, policy guidance, and partnerships, emphasising institutional capacity and public-private collaboration," Majhi added.

Further, Majhi said Banga congratulated the state for its focus on skill building to create more private sector jobs for the state's youth.

Earlier in the day, Banga also visited CTTC in Bhubaneswar, where he interacted with trainees and urged youth to prepare for private sector jobs. He described CTTC as a "scalable model for vocational training", and said, "Its strength lies in aligning skills with industry needs rather than purely academic learning."

Highlighting India's demographic opportunity, Banga said nearly 12 million young people enter the workforce every year, underlining the need to equip them with skills relevant to manufacturing, agriculture and service sectors. "MSMEs and domestic industries must be supported to generate sustainable employment," he stressed.

Also Read:

  1. Amid Backlash, Odisha BJP Legislators Seek Rollback Of MLAs' Salary Hike
  2. PM Modi Lauds 'Mother Teresa Of Odisha' Parbati Giri For Her Contribution To Society In His 'Mann Ki Baat'

TAGGED:

WORLD BANK GROUP PRESIDENT
ODISHA CM MOHAN MAJHI
AJAY BANGA
BHUBANESWAR CTTC
WORLD BANK CHIEF IN ODISHA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.