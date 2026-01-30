ETV Bharat / state

Jobs, Skill Drive And Investment Vision 2036: Key Highlights From World Bank Chief Meeting With Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: After a "productive" meeting with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga on Thursday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said key discussions were held with focus on skill development, private sector employment, infrastructure growth and inclusive development.

In presence of senior officials at Lok Seva Bhavan here, Banga and CM Majhi discussed the state's development priorities, including investment-led growth, social sector expansion, technology-driven governance and long-term sustainability.

Majhi said, "We agreed to explore new avenues aligned with 'Odisha Vision 2036 & 2047: Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat'. This partnership will accelerate growth, expand opportunities, and strengthen Odisha's journey towards a prosperous and resilient future."

The Chief Minister stated that discussions were held on strengthening cooperation in key sectors, promoting inclusive and sustainable growth, enhancing infrastructure, improving social outcomes, and skilling our youth for jobs. "I shared Odisha's flagship initiatives and reforms that have attracted Rs 2.5 lakh crore in investments, creating employment opportunities, especially for youth and women," Majhi said.