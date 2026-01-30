Jobs, Skill Drive And Investment Vision 2036: Key Highlights From World Bank Chief Meeting With Odisha CM
CM Majhi met World Bank Group President Ajay Banga in Bhubaneswar with a focus on strengthening collaboration for Odisha's reform-led and future-ready growth.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: After a "productive" meeting with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga on Thursday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said key discussions were held with focus on skill development, private sector employment, infrastructure growth and inclusive development.
In presence of senior officials at Lok Seva Bhavan here, Banga and CM Majhi discussed the state's development priorities, including investment-led growth, social sector expansion, technology-driven governance and long-term sustainability.
Majhi said, "We agreed to explore new avenues aligned with 'Odisha Vision 2036 & 2047: Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat'. This partnership will accelerate growth, expand opportunities, and strengthen Odisha's journey towards a prosperous and resilient future."
Hon’ble CM Shri @MohanMOdisha met @worldbankgroup President Shri Ajay Banga in Bhubaneswar to strengthen collaboration for Odisha’s reform-led and future-ready growth.— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) January 29, 2026
Highlights:
✅The President of the World Bank Group appreciated the State’s development efforts and reform… pic.twitter.com/zCqL1Q5iYc
The Chief Minister stated that discussions were held on strengthening cooperation in key sectors, promoting inclusive and sustainable growth, enhancing infrastructure, improving social outcomes, and skilling our youth for jobs. "I shared Odisha's flagship initiatives and reforms that have attracted Rs 2.5 lakh crore in investments, creating employment opportunities, especially for youth and women," Majhi said.
Sharing highlights from the meeting, Majhi said the World Bank chief appreciated Odisha's focus on skill development and initiatives like the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC). "He reaffirmed support through technical assistance, policy guidance, and partnerships, emphasising institutional capacity and public-private collaboration," Majhi added.
Further, Majhi said Banga congratulated the state for its focus on skill building to create more private sector jobs for the state's youth.
Earlier in the day, Banga also visited CTTC in Bhubaneswar, where he interacted with trainees and urged youth to prepare for private sector jobs. He described CTTC as a "scalable model for vocational training", and said, "Its strength lies in aligning skills with industry needs rather than purely academic learning."
Highlighting India's demographic opportunity, Banga said nearly 12 million young people enter the workforce every year, underlining the need to equip them with skills relevant to manufacturing, agriculture and service sectors. "MSMEs and domestic industries must be supported to generate sustainable employment," he stressed.
