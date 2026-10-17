ETV Bharat / state

World Bank, ADB Set To Provide Additional Rs 15,000 Crore For Andhra Pradesh Capital Amaravati

The deadline for the project's first phase is 2029. ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: The World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide an additional Rs 15,000 crore to build Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh's capital. The two institutions are expected to contribute Rs 7,500 crore each, with the approval process in its final stages.

The funds will be released in phases until 2031. The two banks have already sanctioned an initial tranche of Rs 15,000 crore, which is being used for various development works in the capital city. Fund disbursement is linked to construction progress.

The deadline for the project's first phase is 2029. Meanwhile, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has invited tenders to appoint a Programme Management Consultancy (PMC) firm to oversee works funded by the World Bank, ADB and other financial institutions. The existing PMC's tenure ends in January 2027, prompting the CRDA to issue a new tender to appoint a new agency. According to the CRDA, 102 projects worth Rs 52,362.44 crore are currently underway in the capital region. Two Bridges Planned Across Krishna River