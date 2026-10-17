World Bank, ADB Set To Provide Additional Rs 15,000 Crore For Andhra Pradesh Capital Amaravati
Funding will be released gradually as construction progresses, while the capital region's development programme includes infrastructure, government buildings, and privately implemented projects.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Amaravati: The World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide an additional Rs 15,000 crore to build Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh's capital. The two institutions are expected to contribute Rs 7,500 crore each, with the approval process in its final stages.
The funds will be released in phases until 2031. The two banks have already sanctioned an initial tranche of Rs 15,000 crore, which is being used for various development works in the capital city. Fund disbursement is linked to construction progress.
The deadline for the project's first phase is 2029. Meanwhile, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has invited tenders to appoint a Programme Management Consultancy (PMC) firm to oversee works funded by the World Bank, ADB and other financial institutions.
The existing PMC's tenure ends in January 2027, prompting the CRDA to issue a new tender to appoint a new agency.
According to the CRDA, 102 projects worth Rs 52,362.44 crore are currently underway in the capital region.
Two Bridges Planned Across Krishna River
The CRDA has drawn up plans for 141 projects in the capital region, with a combined estimated outlay of Rs 1,00,912 crore. While projects worth nearly Rs 52,362 crore are already underway, the remaining works will be taken up in phases.
The government will implement projects other than core infrastructure and government buildings through various models, including Public-Private Partnership (PPP), Hybrid Annuity, and Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT).
The proposed projects include an Iconic Bridge across the Krishna River connecting Amaravati and Ibrahimpatnam, and a Signature Bridge downstream of the Prakasam Barrage.
The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Iconic Bridge, estimated to cost nearly Rs 2,436 crore, has been prepared. The government will implement the project under the Hybrid Annuity model, providing 40% of the project cost as viability gap funding.
The proposed Signature Bridge is estimated to cost Rs 650 crore. The CRDA said it would soon appoint a consultant to prepare the project's DPR.
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