ETV Bharat / state

Working Knowledge Of Marathi Mandatory For Auto, Bike Drivers From August 15, Says Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Thane: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Sunday issued a strict warning that working knowledge of Marathi will be mandatory for all commercial auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers starting August 15.

He said legal action will be taken against the drivers who do not possess working knowledge of Marathi after the due date. Sarnaik said the valedictory ceremony ‘Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Marathi Teaching Campaign’ which is underway across the state since Maharashtra Day (May 1), will be held on August 17 at the Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane.

He said on the occasion, certificates will be given to thousands of non-Marathi-speaking commercial vehicle drivers who have completed training in practical Marathi.

The Minister said the 100-day special campaign received enthusiastic response across the state, with more than one lakh non-Marathi-speaking auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers having completed training in conversational Marathi so far. Sarnaik urged the remaining drivers to complete the training before August 15.