Working Knowledge Of Marathi Mandatory For Auto, Bike Drivers From August 15, Says Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik
He said legal action will be taken against the drivers who do not possess working knowledge of Marathi after the due date.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 10:03 PM IST|
Updated : August 9, 2026 at 10:10 PM IST
Thane: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Sunday issued a strict warning that working knowledge of Marathi will be mandatory for all commercial auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers starting August 15.
He said legal action will be taken against the drivers who do not possess working knowledge of Marathi after the due date. Sarnaik said the valedictory ceremony ‘Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Marathi Teaching Campaign’ which is underway across the state since Maharashtra Day (May 1), will be held on August 17 at the Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane.
He said on the occasion, certificates will be given to thousands of non-Marathi-speaking commercial vehicle drivers who have completed training in practical Marathi.
The Minister said the 100-day special campaign received enthusiastic response across the state, with more than one lakh non-Marathi-speaking auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers having completed training in conversational Marathi so far. Sarnaik urged the remaining drivers to complete the training before August 15.
"To do business in Maharashtra, one must forge a bond with the Marathi language. Marathi is not a language of compulsion, but one of warmth and affinity. A driver who exchanges a few affectionate words in Marathi with passengers becomes an ambassador who honors the culture of Maharashtra", Sarnaik said.
He said merely producing a training completion certificate would not exempt drivers from action. RTO officials will communicate with drivers in Marathi and it is mandatory for the drivers to be able to respond in the language, and any violation of the rule will result in action being taken in accordance with legal provisions.
"The responsibility of promoting the use of Marathi lies not only with auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers but also with Marathas. I urge passengers to speak in Marathi rather than assuming the driver is a non-Marathi speaker and communicating in Hindi," he said.
The campaign is being implemented by State's Marathi Language Department, Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, Rajya Marathi Vikas Sanstha, and Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad.
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