Workers Pelt Stones At CISF Personnel At Refinery In Haryana's Panipat

Panipat: Stones were pelted at Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at a refinery in Haryana's Panipat on Monday as a protest by thousands of contractual workers turned violent.

Tensions flared when the CISF personnel asked the workers to stay within a designated area and conduct their protest peacefully. However, the situation quickly escalated as a group of workers, armed with sticks, charged forward while others continued throwing stones at the personnel. Several vehicles near an under-construction project were vandalised during the protest.

CISF and local police personnel eventually managed to step in and calm the crowd. Following the clash, police officers held talks with the protest leaders, who presented a formal list of the workers' demands.