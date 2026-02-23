Workers Pelt Stones At CISF Personnel At Refinery In Haryana's Panipat
The workers also vandalised several vehicles at the site. Police and CISF managed to pacify them.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Panipat: Stones were pelted at Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at a refinery in Haryana's Panipat on Monday as a protest by thousands of contractual workers turned violent.
Tensions flared when the CISF personnel asked the workers to stay within a designated area and conduct their protest peacefully. However, the situation quickly escalated as a group of workers, armed with sticks, charged forward while others continued throwing stones at the personnel. Several vehicles near an under-construction project were vandalised during the protest.
CISF and local police personnel eventually managed to step in and calm the crowd. Following the clash, police officers held talks with the protest leaders, who presented a formal list of the workers' demands.
The workers raised concerns over their pay, alleging that money is being deducted from their salaries without any explanation. They claimed that significant sums were being taken for Provident Fund (PF) and Employees' State Insurance (ESI), but management failed to provide clarity when questioned. The protesters are demanding that their wages be paid in full, free from any arbitrary cuts.
DSP (City) Rajbir Singh said following the incident, police talked to the protesters and the CISF personnel. "The matter has now been resolved and is being investigated," he said. The refinery officials also held a meeting with representatives of the workers to discuss their issues.
