ETV Bharat / state

Workers Of TMC, BJP Clash Outside CEO Office In Kolkata Over Alleged Voter List Manipulation

Kolkata: Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, tension prevailed outside the Chief Electoral Officer’s office in Kolkata on Tuesday following a scuffle between the TMC-backed booth-level officers (BLOs) and BJP workers over alleged voter list manipulation. Police had a tough time to bring the situation under control.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari visited the CEO office to lodge a complaint against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of instigating unrest, a senior police officer said. Shortly after his departure, the situation escalated when protests erupted over the alleged misuse of Form 6 for voter inclusion, the officer added.

It was alleged that Form 6 was being used to enrol voters from NDA-ruled states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh into West Bengal’s electoral rolls. Police intervened to control the crowd, leading to a scuffle between personnel and protesters.