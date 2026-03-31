Workers Of TMC, BJP Clash Outside CEO Office In Kolkata Over Alleged Voter List Manipulation
Mamata Banerjee writes to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, accusing BJP of illegally including voters from outside Bengal in state’s electoral rolls in bulk through Form 6.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Kolkata: Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, tension prevailed outside the Chief Electoral Officer’s office in Kolkata on Tuesday following a scuffle between the TMC-backed booth-level officers (BLOs) and BJP workers over alleged voter list manipulation. Police had a tough time to bring the situation under control.
Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari visited the CEO office to lodge a complaint against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of instigating unrest, a senior police officer said. Shortly after his departure, the situation escalated when protests erupted over the alleged misuse of Form 6 for voter inclusion, the officer added.
It was alleged that Form 6 was being used to enrol voters from NDA-ruled states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh into West Bengal’s electoral rolls. Police intervened to control the crowd, leading to a scuffle between personnel and protesters.
Meanwhile, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the BJP of attempting to illegally include voters from outside West Bengal in this state’s electoral rolls in bulk by means of Form 6 applications.
On Monday, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had alleged that nearly 30,000 Form 6 were submitted by the BJP in a single day to register residents of other states as voters in West Bengal. The protesters on Tuesday also claimed that BJP supporters had attacked them during the unrest.
The situation remained tense for some time before additional forces were deployed outside the CEO’s new office on Strand Road to bring it under control. Authorities are closely monitoring developments to prevent further escalation, police said.
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