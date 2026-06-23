ETV Bharat / state

Two Workers Killed In Fire At Plastic Factory In Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle

Two workers were killed and two others injured after a fire broke out in a chemical plant in Parawada Pharma City in Anakapalle ( ETV Bharat )

Anakapalle: At least two workers were killed in a fire accident at a plastic waste recycling unit at Dakshin Energy company here in Anakapalli district's Pharma City on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed sorrow over the death of two workers.

"Two workers lost their lives after a fire broke out at Dakshin Energy, a plastic waste recycling facility in Pharma City, Anakapalli district, on Tuesday," Parawada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B Mohan Rao said.

Dakshin Energy, a small-scale industry, extracts pyrolysis oil from plastic waste that is used as a raw material in biodiesel production, he said. According to police, the deceased were identified as operator V Venkatesh and mechanical fitter Srinadh, who were on night duty when the accident took place.

The unit employs around seven workers and operates a reactor where plastic waste is processed to extract pyrolysis oil, he said. "Flames apparently emerged during the process, possibly due to gas, and engulfed the two workers. Both of them died in the fire," said Rao.