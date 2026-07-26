ETV Bharat / state

4 Workers Killed In Cylinder Blast At Factory In Assam's Cachar, CM Condoles Deaths

Silchar: At least four workers were killed in a suspected cylinder explosion at an iron casting unit in Cachar district of Assam on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at a shared compound of Kade Global Infrastructure LLP and IRID Casting Works LLP in Pangram under Udharbond police station limits, a senior officer said.

"A sudden explosion shattered the factory and several people suffered injuries. They were taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where four people were declared dead," he said.

According to preliminary investigation, the explosion was caused by an LPG cylinder engaged in casting work, the officer said. The four deceased have been identified as Kiran Munda, Appu Baraik, Shyamal Gour and Sagar Nath, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Expressing condolence over the deaths, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government is strictly monitoring the situation, and has apprehended four individuals. "Industrial negligence will not be tolerated and we will take firm action against any lapses," he said.