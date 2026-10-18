Four Workers Killed As Chimney Collapses At Sponge Iron Factory In Bengal's Asansol
Construction work was underway and several workers were on night duty when the chimney collapsed, reports Tarak Chatterjee.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST
Asansol: Four workers died, and another sustained serious injuries after a portion of an under-construction chimney collapsed at a private sponge iron factory in Jamuria of Asansol in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Saturday night, police said.
This came a few hours after a stampede occurred at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on Saptami.
An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the collapse and whether safety protocols were followed during construction.
Following the accident, locals and workers expressed their outrage in the factory premises. According to local sources, a scuffle broke out between the protesters and the police as the latter attempted to bring the situation under control.
Sources said construction work was underway at Unit 3 of the Shyam Sel factory in Jamuria and several workers were on night duty, when the chimney suddenly collapsed, trapping many workers beneath the debris. Alerted by a loud crash, several employees rushed to the scene and began initial rescue efforts. Subsequently, the police, fire department, and disaster response teams arrived at the site.
After an extensive rescue operation, five workers were pulled from the rubble and transported to a hospital. Doctors declared four of them dead, while the fifth worker, who sustained serious injuries, has been admitted to a private hospital in Durgapur.
Two of the deceased have been identified as Sukanta Pal and Balaram Mondal, both residents of Jamuria. According to their colleagues, the third victim was from Assam, while the identity of the fourth worker remains unknown. As news of the accident spread, family members of the victims and many local residents gathered in front of the factory.
The incident has raised serious questions regarding the safety measures at the factory. Demands have been raised to investigate whether necessary safety measures were in place for workers during construction, and whether prescribed technical standards were followed. However, the exact cause of the chimney collapse remains unclear.
Upon information, Bijan Mukherjee, Jamuria MLA, and Pranab Kumar, Police Commissioner of Asansol-Durgapur, arrived at the scene at night. The MLA stated that the cause of the accident is being examined, and discussions would be held with the factory authorities concerning financial aid for the families of the deceased workers and proper medical treatment for the injured.
An official from the Jamuria police station said an investigation has been initiated into the incident and they are looking into who was in charge of the construction, whether the necessary precautions were taken during the chimney's construction, and what measures were implemented to ensure safety of workers. As of now, the factory authorities have not provided any detailed statement regarding the accident.
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