ETV Bharat / state

Four Workers Killed As Chimney Collapses At Sponge Iron Factory In Bengal's Asansol

Under-construction chimney where the incident occurred ( ETV Bharat )

Asansol: Four workers died, and another sustained serious injuries after a portion of an under-construction chimney collapsed at a private sponge iron factory in Jamuria of Asansol in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Saturday night, police said.

This came a few hours after a stampede occurred at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on Saptami.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the collapse and whether safety protocols were followed during construction. Following the accident, locals and workers expressed their outrage in the factory premises. According to local sources, a scuffle broke out between the protesters and the police as the latter attempted to bring the situation under control. Sources said construction work was underway at Unit 3 of the Shyam Sel factory in Jamuria and several workers were on night duty, when the chimney suddenly collapsed, trapping many workers beneath the debris. Alerted by a loud crash, several employees rushed to the scene and began initial rescue efforts. Subsequently, the police, fire department, and disaster response teams arrived at the site. After an extensive rescue operation, five workers were pulled from the rubble and transported to a hospital. Doctors declared four of them dead, while the fifth worker, who sustained serious injuries, has been admitted to a private hospital in Durgapur.