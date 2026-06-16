One Worker Electrocuted To Death In Dehradun; Four Others Injured
Five workers got trapped under an electric pole in Dehradun when it touched an 11,000-volt live wire.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST|
Updated : June 16, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Dehradun: A tragic accident occurred on Sunday involving workers of a private enterprise near Om City. Five workers of a private company were erecting electric poles under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) plan of the Centre.
The pole was struck at the same time by an 11,000-volt live line that was nearby. Sadly, current from this live wire went through the electric pole and struck the workers. Five workers suffered severe burns, killing one on the spot. All were rushed to a private hospital. The four injured are undergoing treatment for burns, currently.
Following a post-mortem, the body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives. All five workers are originally from Amroha district, in Uttar Pradesh. According to officials, "Power poles were being installed near Om City on Sunday as part of the RDSS plan. Employees from the company were installing poles. Meanwhile, the pole was struck by the 11,000-volt live line that passes nearby."
A tremendous current spread from the live wire into the pole, causing the five employees to be burned immediately. The current was so strong that it killed one employee, Umesh Kumar, on the spot. The other four employees, including Pappu and Jasman, were severely burned. Everyone was admitted to a nearby private hospital immediately. These employees were working under the company through contractors for a private firm.
Kotwali Patel Nagar in-charge Vinod Gusain told ETV Bharat, "Information received from the hospital, five employees were admitted after receiving a severe electric shock, in which one employee was killed. Investigations are underway, and all angles are being assessed."
He added, "Post-mortem of the dead body of Umesh Kumar has been completed along with all formalities, and his body has been handed over to his family members. All the people are residents of Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh."
While this incident occurred on Sunday, the police informed the media on Tuesday. Police said that no charges have been pressed by anyone, as yet.
Meanwhile, police said they were informed that the department and company officials were reluctant to carry out the work of the RDSS scheme.
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