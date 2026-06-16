ETV Bharat / state

One Worker Electrocuted To Death In Dehradun; Four Others Injured

Representational image: Five workers Get Electrocuted By A Live Line While Erecting A Electric Pole, In Dehradun; One Dead and Four Suffered Burns ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: A tragic accident occurred on Sunday involving workers of a private enterprise near Om City. Five workers of a private company were erecting electric poles under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) plan of the Centre.

The pole was struck at the same time by an 11,000-volt live line that was nearby. Sadly, current from this live wire went through the electric pole and struck the workers. Five workers suffered severe burns, killing one on the spot. All were rushed to a private hospital. The four injured are undergoing treatment for burns, currently.

Following a post-mortem, the body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives. All five workers are originally from Amroha district, in Uttar Pradesh. According to officials, "Power poles were being installed near Om City on Sunday as part of the RDSS plan. Employees from the company were installing poles. Meanwhile, the pole was struck by the 11,000-volt live line that passes nearby."

A tremendous current spread from the live wire into the pole, causing the five employees to be burned immediately. The current was so strong that it killed one employee, Umesh Kumar, on the spot. The other four employees, including Pappu and Jasman, were severely burned. Everyone was admitted to a nearby private hospital immediately. These employees were working under the company through contractors for a private firm.