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7 Workers Injured In Fire At Bhilai Steel Plant In Chhattisgarh's Durg

Seven workers sustained injuries on Tuesday after a fire broke out at the Bhilai steel plant in Durg district.

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By PTI

Published : April 7, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST

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Updated : April 7, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST

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Durg: Seven workers were injured after a fire broke out at a unit of the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday, officials said. The incident occurred at around 10 AM in the STG (Steam Turbo Generator) -4 turbine unit of the plant located in Bhilai city, where a sudden fire led to heavy smoke spreading across the turbine hall, a plant official said.

After being alerted, the plant's fire brigade team responded immediately. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control promptly, he said. "At least seven workers sustained injuries, some of them caused by fire, and were shifted to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Bhilai city for treatment," he said.

According to the hospital's doctor, seven workers have been admitted to the facility. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of damage.

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Last Updated : April 7, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST

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CHHATTISGARH
DURG
BHILAI STEEL PLANT FIRE

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