Four Workers Injured As Under-Maintenance Lift Snaps At Kolkata Airport
An investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of the mechanical failure and whether necessary safety protocols were adhered to during the maintenance work.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Kolkata: At least four maintenance workers sustained serious injuries after a lift in the Kolkata International Airport snapped and smashed on the ground on Tuesday. The injured workers were rushed to a local hospital, where doctors said their condition remains critical.
Airport sources said the incident took place at the domestic lounge at 1 pm when the routine repair and maintenance work of Lift no. 34 was in progress. All of a sudden, the cable snapped, and the lift violently smashed onto the ground. The lift has been closed to the general public for the past few days for maintenance.
The incident has raised serious questions about the safety protocols and the standards of technical maintenance at one of the busiest airports in the country.
Airport authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the mechanical failure and whether necessary safety protocols were strictly adhered to during the maintenance work. For the time being, the specific section of the airport has been sealed.
"The lift fell after its cables snapped suddenly while maintenance work was in progress. Several workers were injured in this incident. They have been admitted to the hospital," Vikram Singh, director of Kolkata Airport, said.
In March, a Dum Dum resident died after becoming trapped inside a lift at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, causing a major stir in state politics. The victim, Arup Bandopadhyay, got stuck due to a malfunction in the lift at the trauma care unit of the hospital, where he had taken his son for treatment. It was alleged that despite struggling inside the lift for an hour, no one came forward to rescue him.
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