ETV Bharat / state

Four Workers Injured As Under-Maintenance Lift Snaps At Kolkata Airport

Kolkata: At least four maintenance workers sustained serious injuries after a lift in the Kolkata International Airport snapped and smashed on the ground on Tuesday. The injured workers were rushed to a local hospital, where doctors said their condition remains critical.

Airport sources said the incident took place at the domestic lounge at 1 pm when the routine repair and maintenance work of Lift no. 34 was in progress. All of a sudden, the cable snapped, and the lift violently smashed onto the ground. The lift has been closed to the general public for the past few days for maintenance.

The incident has raised serious questions about the safety protocols and the standards of technical maintenance at one of the busiest airports in the country.