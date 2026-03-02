Five Workers Electrocuted, Three Seriously Injured In West Bengal's Dinhata Factory
Workers were shifting a lifter machine after completing the roof welding work when it accidentally touched a high-voltage power line.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
By Shubhankar Saha
Dinhata: Five workers were electrocuted and three others seriously injured while working at a stone chips factory in Garkura under Dinhata police station of West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Sunday evening. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Dinhata Sub-Division Hospital.
Upon information, a team from Dinhata police station, including SDPO Prashant Debnath, rushed to the hospital and an investigation was launched.
West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company official Biswajit Das said, "We are investigating into the incident."
North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha, who also went to the spot, said, "It is a very tragic incident. The condition of one of the injured is critical."
According to police and local sources, after completing the roof wielding work at the factory, workers were shifting the lifter machine when its iron rod accidentally touched an 11,000-volt high-tension power line passing over the factory. Five workers, who were carrying the machine, were electrocuted and collapsed on the floor.
All the injured workers were taken to the Dinhata Sub-Division Hospital, where five were declared brought dead while three others were admitted.
Police said the deceased have been identified as Mukul Barman, Raju Sen, Mithun Pal, Suman Barman and Sanjay Barman. All were residents of Dinhata.
Ananta Roy, a worker said, "After completing the roof welding work, they were moving the lifter machine when the accident occurred. With the help of locals, the injured were rushed to the hospital."
