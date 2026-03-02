ETV Bharat / state

Five Workers Electrocuted, Three Seriously Injured In West Bengal's Dinhata Factory

By Shubhankar Saha

Dinhata: Five workers were electrocuted and three others seriously injured while working at a stone chips factory in Garkura under Dinhata police station of West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Sunday evening. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Dinhata Sub-Division Hospital.

Upon information, a team from Dinhata police station, including SDPO Prashant Debnath, rushed to the hospital and an investigation was launched.

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company official Biswajit Das said, "We are investigating into the incident."

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha, who also went to the spot, said, "It is a very tragic incident. The condition of one of the injured is critical."