ETV Bharat / state

Workers Demand Rs 42,000 Minimum Wage, Submit Memorandum To Labour Department

Bengaluru: Workers from multiple sectors gathered at the Labour Department in Bengaluru on Thursday, demanding an immediate revision of minimum wages to Rs 42,000 per month.

The protest, led by the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), highlighted delays in revising statutory wages, which have not been updated since 2017. The workers said the lack of revision has significantly reduced their real earnings over the years.

They pointed out that although a draft notification on revised wages was issued in 2025, the final notification is still pending. According to them, this delay continues to deny workers their legal entitlements.



Nirmala M, Bengaluru District President of AICCTU, said, “The right to minimum wages is a fundamental right, and its denial amounts to forced labour. Even a year after the preliminary notification in 2025, the government has not issued the final notification. This delay makes the existing wages unrealistic and unjust.”



PP Appanna, Karnataka State President of AICCTU, alleged that labour laws are not being properly enforced. “Workers are often not paid minimum wages, and no action is taken against employers who violate the law. When workers ask for their rights, they are threatened with losing their jobs. The Labour Department must act without delay,” he said.



Maitreyi, State Secretary of AICCTU, raised concerns about the impact of labour codes on workers’ rights. “The State Government has the authority to amend the Code on Wages to protect workers. This must be done to ensure that the purpose of minimum wage laws is not weakened,” she said.