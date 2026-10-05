Three Arrested At Chennai Central Station Within 24 Hours Of Odisha Worker’s Murder
The workers from Bihar were arrested after allegedly killing an Odisha worker in Velachery over a money transfer dispute.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Chennai: Three workers from Bihar were arrested at Chennai Central Railway Station in Tamil Nadu within 24 hours of the murder of a 35-year-old Odisha worker in Velachery in Chennai, police said on Monday.
According to officials, construction work was underway at a new house in Ayodhya Colony, where more than 10 construction workers from Bihar and Odisha were staying and working.
On October 3, a worker identified as Rajan, from Odisha, was found stabbed to death on the first floor of the building. His colleagues informed the Velachery police. Police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered, and an investigation was launched.
Initial investigation revealed that Rajan had been sleeping on the first floor with Qasim (20), Dagabir (19), and Sharful (26), all from Bihar. Police said the three allegedly killed Ranjan and escaped with his mobile phone and Aadhaar card.
The police tried contacting the three on their mobile phones, but their mobile phones were switched off. A special team led by Velachery Police Inspector Saravanan then examined their mobile tower details.
Police found that Qasim had switched on his phone and was speaking to someone from Chennai Central Railway Station before turning it off again. A police team immediately reached the station and arrested the three men, who were waiting for a train to Bihar.
During the interrogation, Qasim allegedly told police that Rajan had helped him send money through a mobile app to his mother in Bihar. He said he had transferred Rs 45,000, but the money was transferred to another bank account.
Qasim told police that he suspected Rajan had handled the money and transferred it to his relatives. When he questioned Rajan, the latter allegedly refused to respond and tried to leave. According to police, Qasim then hit Ranjan in the stomach with a knife and on the head with a stick, after which Ranjan died.
Qasim allegedly left the body with the help of Dagabir and decided to return to his hometown to find out whose bank account the money had been transferred to. He told police that he kept his phone switched off to avoid being traced.
He later switched it on to speak to his mother in Bihar, allowing police to trace his location to Chennai Central station. The Velachery police arrested Qasim, Thakabir and Sharful, produced them before a court and sent them to jail.
Senior officers praised the Velachery Special Task Force police for tracing and arresting the accused within 24 hours of the murder.
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