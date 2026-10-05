ETV Bharat / state

Three Arrested At Chennai Central Station Within 24 Hours Of Odisha Worker’s Murder

Chennai: Three workers from Bihar were arrested at Chennai Central Railway Station in Tamil Nadu within 24 hours of the murder of a 35-year-old Odisha worker in Velachery in Chennai, police said on Monday.

According to officials, construction work was underway at a new house in Ayodhya Colony, where more than 10 construction workers from Bihar and Odisha were staying and working.

On October 3, a worker identified as Rajan, from Odisha, was found stabbed to death on the first floor of the building. His colleagues informed the Velachery police. Police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered, and an investigation was launched.

Initial investigation revealed that Rajan had been sleeping on the first floor with Qasim (20), Dagabir (19), and Sharful (26), all from Bihar. Police said the three allegedly killed Ranjan and escaped with his mobile phone and Aadhaar card.

The police tried contacting the three on their mobile phones, but their mobile phones were switched off. A special team led by Velachery Police Inspector Saravanan then examined their mobile tower details.

Police found that Qasim had switched on his phone and was speaking to someone from Chennai Central Railway Station before turning it off again. A police team immediately reached the station and arrested the three men, who were waiting for a train to Bihar.