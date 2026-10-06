ETV Bharat / state

Worker Killed After Mistaken Identity In Ranjangaon Murder Plot, Five Arrested

Pune: A worker was allegedly shot dead after being mistaken for the intended target in a murder plot in Ranjangaon in Pune district. Police have arrested five people in connection with the case, while two other suspects are absconding.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill disclosed details of the investigation at a press conference. The incident took place on September 29 at the Samu Enterprises Aqua Rich water plant in the Sainagar area of Karegaon, within the jurisdiction of Ranjangaon police station. Hamja Usman Sheikh, who had gone to work at the plant, was allegedly shot in the head by an unidentified person. He died in the incident.

Following the murder, the Local Crime Branch and Ranjangaon police launched an investigation. Police examined CCTV footage from the crime scene and routes leading to and from the area. Technical analysis was also used to identify the suspects.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the alleged motive was a dispute over a piece of land between Vikas Navale and Sarthak Sandesh Kohkade. “Vikas Navale and Sarthak Kohkade had a dispute over land. Kohkade allegedly gave a contract to kill Navale. However, the accused mistook Navale’s worker Hamja Sheikh for Navale and shot him,” SP Gill said.

Police have arrested Sarthak Sandesh Kohkade, Tushar Ajay Todkar, Santosh Madhukar Manjare, Vitthal Navnath Pikale and Yogesh Vilas Idole in connection with the case.