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Worker Killed After Concrete Lining Collapses Inside Uttarkashi's Under-Construction Silkyara Tunnel

Officials said the incident took place nearly 900 metres from the Barkot end of the tunnel while routine construction work was underway.

Uttarakhand
The under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Uttarkashi: A 21-year-old construction worker was killed after a section of shotcrete (sprayed concrete) lining collapsed inside the under-construction Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district at around 2 am on Thursday. The deceased, an original resident of Jharkhand, died on the spot and his family has been informed.

Officials said the incident took place nearly 900 metres from the Barkot end of the tunnel while routine construction work was underway. A large block of the concrete lining detached and crashed onto the work area. Fellow labourers attempted to pull the victim out, but he had already succumbed to his injuries.

Barkot Police Station Inspector Subhash Chandra confirmed the incident and said the body has been kept in the mortuary. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which is overseeing the project, has initiated an inquiry into the incident.

The Silkyara Tunnel drew national and international attention after an accident on November 12, 2023, when a section of the under-construction tunnel collapsed due to a landslide during work on the Char Dham All-Weather Road Project.

The collapse trapped 41 workers inside the tunnel, who were rescued safely after a 17-day operation. It is considered one of India's most complex and widely followed rescue missions.

Read More:

  1. Nudged By Silkyara Mishap, Uttarakhand Govt Proposes Helipads Near Major Railway Tunnels
  2. Silkyara Tunnel In Uttarkashi, Where 41 Workers Were Trapped After 2023 Landslide, To Open Early 2027
  3. Silkyara Tunnel Breakthrough A Major Milestone In Char Dham All-Weather Road Project

TAGGED:

WORKER DIED IN SILKYARA TUNNEL
SHOTCRETE BREAKS IN SILKYARA TUNNEL
SILKYARA TUNNEL ACCIDENT
NHIDCL
SILKYARA TUNNEL

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