ETV Bharat / state

Worker Killed After Concrete Lining Collapses Inside Uttarkashi's Under-Construction Silkyara Tunnel

Uttarkashi: A 21-year-old construction worker was killed after a section of shotcrete (sprayed concrete) lining collapsed inside the under-construction Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district at around 2 am on Thursday. The deceased, an original resident of Jharkhand, died on the spot and his family has been informed.

Officials said the incident took place nearly 900 metres from the Barkot end of the tunnel while routine construction work was underway. A large block of the concrete lining detached and crashed onto the work area. Fellow labourers attempted to pull the victim out, but he had already succumbed to his injuries.

Barkot Police Station Inspector Subhash Chandra confirmed the incident and said the body has been kept in the mortuary. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which is overseeing the project, has initiated an inquiry into the incident.