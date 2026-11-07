ETV Bharat / state

One Worker Dead, 5 Injured As Building Roof Collapses In Ghaziabad's Modinagar; Rescue Ops Underway

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Close on the heels of a three-storey building collapse in Old Delhi's Hauz Qazi, which claimed three lives, a similar incident has surfaced in Ghaziabad's Modinagar, where a worker lost his life while five others were injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed during concrete pouring on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in Sikri at around 9 AM, prompting a rescue operation by NDRF, SDRF, police personnel and local administration.

It is being said that seven workers were engaged in the construction work. So far, five workers have been rescued and shifted to hospital for treatment. Rescue operation is still underway as authorities are apprehensive that more people are likely trapped under the debris.

According to police, the shuttering (temporary support structure) suddenly gave way while concrete was being poured for the roof of the house belonging to one Satyendra in Sikri under the jurisdiction of Modinagar police station.

DCP (Rural) SN Tiwari said, "The incident occurred at around 9 AM. Receiving information, police arrived promptly and initiated relief and rescue operations. The concrete roof (lintel) of a house owned by a man named Satyendra was being poured when it suddenly collapsed, trapping several individuals. Teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and the Fire Department arrived at the scene immediately to carry out rescue efforts."