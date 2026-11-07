One Worker Dead, 5 Injured As Building Roof Collapses In Ghaziabad's Modinagar; Rescue Ops Underway
A worker died and five others were injured after the roof (lintel) of a building under construction collapsed in Modinagar area of Ghaziabad this morning.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Close on the heels of a three-storey building collapse in Old Delhi's Hauz Qazi, which claimed three lives, a similar incident has surfaced in Ghaziabad's Modinagar, where a worker lost his life while five others were injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed during concrete pouring on Saturday morning.
The incident occurred in Sikri at around 9 AM, prompting a rescue operation by NDRF, SDRF, police personnel and local administration.
It is being said that seven workers were engaged in the construction work. So far, five workers have been rescued and shifted to hospital for treatment. Rescue operation is still underway as authorities are apprehensive that more people are likely trapped under the debris.
According to police, the shuttering (temporary support structure) suddenly gave way while concrete was being poured for the roof of the house belonging to one Satyendra in Sikri under the jurisdiction of Modinagar police station.
DCP (Rural) SN Tiwari said, "The incident occurred at around 9 AM. Receiving information, police arrived promptly and initiated relief and rescue operations. The concrete roof (lintel) of a house owned by a man named Satyendra was being poured when it suddenly collapsed, trapping several individuals. Teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and the Fire Department arrived at the scene immediately to carry out rescue efforts."
"Five people trapped under the debris have been rescued, and the operation is still underway. It is not yet clear how many more persons might still be trapped under the rubble. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment," Tiwari added.
Local MLA Manju Siwach also visited the site and reviewed the ongoing rescue operation. "Our entire team is present at the site, assisting the administration in the rescue operation. We stand firmly with the affected families, and every possible assistance will be provided to them. Teams from the Tehsil and the Municipal Council are also engaged in the efforts."
The exact circumstances that led to the incident are yet to be ascertained.
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