ETV Bharat / state

Worker Bitten By Dog, Ignores Treatment And Dies In Chennai

Chennai: A 45-year-old man had to pay with his life after ignoring dog bite treatment in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

The deceased, Murugan was daily wage worker and a resident of Chitra Nagar locality at Kottarpuram. Around 45 days back, he had been to a TASMAC shop near his house to buy liquor when a stray dog bit him on his left leg. However, Murugan did not seek medical treatment and stayed at home.

Finally on the advice of friends and relatives, Murugan visited Saidapet Government Hospital on Tuesday, received a rabies vaccination, and returned home. However, his condition deteriorated early on Wednesday morning. He suffered from high fever, followed by a sudden seizure, and lost consciousness.

His relatives rushed him to the Royapettah Government Hospital in an auto-rickshaw. But, it was too late as doctors declared that he had died on the way to the hospital.