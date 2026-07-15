Worker Bitten By Dog, Ignores Treatment And Dies In Chennai
Murugan was bitten by a stray dog 45 days back but he ignored treatment. His negligence proved fatal as he lost his life on Wednesday.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Chennai: A 45-year-old man had to pay with his life after ignoring dog bite treatment in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.
The deceased, Murugan was daily wage worker and a resident of Chitra Nagar locality at Kottarpuram. Around 45 days back, he had been to a TASMAC shop near his house to buy liquor when a stray dog bit him on his left leg. However, Murugan did not seek medical treatment and stayed at home.
Finally on the advice of friends and relatives, Murugan visited Saidapet Government Hospital on Tuesday, received a rabies vaccination, and returned home. However, his condition deteriorated early on Wednesday morning. He suffered from high fever, followed by a sudden seizure, and lost consciousness.
His relatives rushed him to the Royapettah Government Hospital in an auto-rickshaw. But, it was too late as doctors declared that he had died on the way to the hospital.
Based on information provided by the Royapettah Government Hospital, Kotturpuram police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation. Murugan's body has been kept at the Royapettah Government Hospital for postmortem. Doctors said the exact cause of death can be confirmed only after the postmortem report is received.
Don't be careless
Doctors advice that one should never ignore a dog bite, whether it is from a stray dog or a pet. The body part bitten by the dog should be immediately washed thoroughly with soap under running water for 15 to 20 minutes. Doctors state that this destroys up to 98 per cent of the rabies virus present in the wound.
Afterwards, one must visit a hospital to receive the rabies vaccine. It is essential to complete the full course of five or five doses as advised by the doctor. Doctors warn that even the slightest negligence can allow the rabies virus to take hold and prove fatal.
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