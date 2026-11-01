ETV Bharat / state

'Why New Organisation? Whose Interest Will It Serve?' Opposition-Backed Workers' Associations Slam BJP's First Trade Union In Bengal

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: The BJP’s move to set up its first ever trade union after 46 years has sparked a fresh controversy within the realm of labour politics with Opposition-backed workers' associations questioning the saffron party's intention and need behind the initiative.

Questions doing the rounds are how sincere this new organisation will be in protecting workers' rights and whether the move is driven by an agenda to expand political influence and safeguard corporate interests.

Citing concerns over the new labour codes, privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs), and alleged erosion of workers' rights, several labour leaders have expressed skepticism over BJP’s initiative. Some have even urged the new organisation to join the struggle for the interests of the working class. Anadi Sahu, a leader of the CPI(M)-backed CITU said, since various political parties in the country already have their own affiliated labour organisations, the mere creation of a new one is not the core issue. "The real question is whose interests will this organisation ultimately serve? Over the past 12–13 years, the economic policies of the BJP-led government have consistently prioritised the interests of large domestic and foreign capitalists and corporate entities," Sahu said. He further claimed that the new labour codes are an attempt to curtail the hard-won rights of workers and questioned whether the BJP’s new labour union will truly stand by the workers or instead protect the interests of the employers. According to Sahu, the organisation’s true stance will only become clear when it is tested on the ground through actual labour movements. The CITU leader also raised questions regarding the role of the RSS affiliated-Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS). He allegesd that under the Narendra Modi administration, the BMS has shifted its position on key issues such as the implementation of labour codes, privatisation of PSUs, and amendments to labour laws. "While the BMS previously participated in joint movements alongside other central trade unions, it has since moved away from that collaborative approach regarding the central government's policies," said Sahu, emphasising the necessity of joint action to defend workers' rights.