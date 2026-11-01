'Why New Organisation? Whose Interest Will It Serve?' Opposition-Backed Workers' Associations Slam BJP's First Trade Union In Bengal
Opposition-backed trade unions questioned whether BJP's first trade union will address workers concerns, claiming its economic policy has consistently prioritised capitalists, reports Sahajan Purkait.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
Kolkata: The BJP’s move to set up its first ever trade union after 46 years has sparked a fresh controversy within the realm of labour politics with Opposition-backed workers' associations questioning the saffron party's intention and need behind the initiative.
Questions doing the rounds are how sincere this new organisation will be in protecting workers' rights and whether the move is driven by an agenda to expand political influence and safeguard corporate interests.
Citing concerns over the new labour codes, privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs), and alleged erosion of workers' rights, several labour leaders have expressed skepticism over BJP’s initiative. Some have even urged the new organisation to join the struggle for the interests of the working class.
Anadi Sahu, a leader of the CPI(M)-backed CITU said, since various political parties in the country already have their own affiliated labour organisations, the mere creation of a new one is not the core issue. "The real question is whose interests will this organisation ultimately serve? Over the past 12–13 years, the economic policies of the BJP-led government have consistently prioritised the interests of large domestic and foreign capitalists and corporate entities," Sahu said.
He further claimed that the new labour codes are an attempt to curtail the hard-won rights of workers and questioned whether the BJP’s new labour union will truly stand by the workers or instead protect the interests of the employers.
According to Sahu, the organisation’s true stance will only become clear when it is tested on the ground through actual labour movements.
The CITU leader also raised questions regarding the role of the RSS affiliated-Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS). He allegesd that under the Narendra Modi administration, the BMS has shifted its position on key issues such as the implementation of labour codes, privatisation of PSUs, and amendments to labour laws. "While the BMS previously participated in joint movements alongside other central trade unions, it has since moved away from that collaborative approach regarding the central government's policies," said Sahu, emphasising the necessity of joint action to defend workers' rights.
Meanwhile, Kamruzzaman Kamar, a leader of the Congress trade union wing, INTUC, questioned the very organisational identity of this new entity. He argued that it needs to be clarified whether the BMS can even be considered a central-level trade union. While any organisation that steps forward to work in the interest of workers should be welcomed, he remained skeptical about how much the new organisation, linked to the BJP, which is behind the labour codes that favour employers and corporate entities, will actually benefit the workers.
AITUC leader Biplab Bhatt pointed out that the BMS has long existed so the initiative to form a new labour organisation is not entirely unprecedented. He said that at a time when the nation's working class is agitating against the central government's economic policies and labour codes, any new organisation, even one affiliated with the BJP, should be welcomed if it chooses to join the struggle to protect workers' rights.
He asserted that regardless of a labour organisation's political affiliation, its primary objective must be to safeguard the interests of the workers. Noting that the BMS has participated in joint movements in the past, he urged this new organisation to also join the struggle for workers' demands.
Basudev Basu, leader of AICCTU, a central trade union supported by CPI(ML-Liberation), has questioned the very necessity of creating a new organisation. "Given that the BMS, which is supported by the BJP, already exists, why was there a need to form another union? The move may be driven more by a desire to expand political and organisational dominance than by a genuine commitment to protecting workers' rights," Basu said.
He further apprehended whether the decision to establish this new body, despite the existence of an RSS-affiliated labour organisation, might stem from internal organisational conflicts. He also expressed concern that, rather than fighting to secure workers' demands, this new organisation might opt for a path of compromise with the employers.
Beyond the announcement of a political identity or formation of a trade union, what truly matters is the stance this new body takes on issues such as workers' wages, job security, social protection, and the defence of their rights, trade union leaders said. Its acceptance among the workforce will depend on the role it plays in the arena of labour movements and how vocal it becomes in opposing the central government’s labour policies.